Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £250,000 guaranteed pool

There is a £250,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot at Newbury and small fields mean there won’t be many places on offer. It could pay huge if one or two favourites disappoint.

The winner will be needed in the opening 2m7½f novice handicap chase (1.15), and this is a good opportunity to take on the market leader as I’ve never been convinced by McFabulous over fences. Put in his two rivals and and hope for an upset.

could run well in the following 3m handicap hurdle (1.50) if he can reproduce the form he showed at Cheltenham two outings ago. looks like the best alternative.

I’m not sold on the favourite for the Betfair Denman Chase (2.25) either because Hitman regularly comes up short. is the solid option and is next best.

should be too good in the Game Spirit (3.00), and in the following Betfair Hurdle (3.35) it is worth including a couple. can go well and is no forlorn hope.

The 2m½f novice hurdle (4.10) is the last leg and useful Flat performer should be capable of building on his promising hurdles debut second at Huntingdon.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.15

2 Coeur Serein

3 Unanswered Prayers

1.50

2 Jatiluwih

5 Jay Bee Why

2.25

1 Eldorado Allen

4 Fanion D’Estruval

3.00

2 Greaneteen

3.35

7 Faivoir

11 Teddy Blue

4.10

5 Arqoob

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

