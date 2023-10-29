Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Aintree

1.25: Jimmy The Digger

This looks the time to catch Jimmy The Digger, whose reappearance record is very persuasive. Boldmere, who has done well since switched to this level, is feared most ahead of the consistent Nestor Park. Most of the others cannot be adamantly dismissed.
Steve Boow

Jimmy The Digger13:25 Aintree
Jky: Alice Stevens (7lb)Tnr: Henry Daly

Galway

4.10: Barnacullia

A good competitive contest. Handicap debutant Canal End is very interesting, as is prolific winner Ted Hastings, while El Champo has the chance to follow up his recent improved level of form. Plenty of others have bits and pieces of chances, but the one to be on could well be Barnacullia, after winning on the Flat and finishing a good second over fences at Listowel. He can take advantage of his 19lb lower mark over flights.
Justin O'Hanlon

Barnacullia16:10 Galway
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Wincanton

1.10: Celtic Art

Getaway Tom has done well this season and Cameron Iles got a good tune out of him at Worcester last month but the suggestion is Celtic Art. Jeremy Scott's 6yo ran poorly in a valuable handicap on his latest hurdling start but the form of his C&D maiden win in February worked out very well and, if judged on that evidence, he's on a good mark. Shelikesthelights and Him Malaya are also of significant interest.
Chris Wilson

Celtic Art13:10 Wincanton
Jky: Luke Scott (3lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Published on 29 October 2023
