Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Plumpton

3.35: Gerico Ville

The combination of an even longer trip and first-time headgear looks ideal for GERICO VILLE, who can defy a 3lb rise at the main expense of recent Doncaster winner Midnightreflection.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Gerico Ville15:35 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Moore (-lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Stratford

2.40: lcaque De L'Isle

Preference is for ICAQUE DE L'ISLE, the youngest member of the field and the one open to most improvement. Even a repeat of his last two runs should see him very competitive. Go Steady could be the principal threat back down in grade, along with Animal.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Icaque De L'Isle14:40 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Bannister (-lb)Tnr: Richard J Bandey

Taunton

3.25: Golden Sovereign

This marathon event can go to GOLDEN SOVEREIGN, who has been placed twice over 3m1f at Wincanton this winter and promises to be suited by today's stiffer stamina test. Southern National runner-up Premiumaccess was outpaced at a crucial stage before staying on for third over 2m7f here last month and, back up in trip, is second choice. Frenchy Du Large and Bangers And Cash also make the shortlist.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Golden Sovereign15:25 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan (-lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs

Thurles

4.15: Riggs

On the basis of an improved display at Punchestown last month RIGGS is tipped against Champell, a consistent mare making her handicap debut. Whatsavailable and Alpesh Amin may also feature.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Riggs16:15 Thurles
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

Wolverhampton

6.00: Haaland

Having made all on handicap debut in January it would be no surprise to see further improvement from Timewave, while Balboa also remains open to progress on his handicap debut. The selection, however, is HAALAND who has done particularly well since going handicapping and should appreciate the return to this level after finishing third in a stronger contest over C&D last time.
David Bellingham

Silk
Haaland18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 13 March 2023
icon
