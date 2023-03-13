Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Plumpton
3.35: Gerico Ville
The combination of an even longer trip and first-time headgear looks ideal for GERICO VILLE, who can defy a 3lb rise at the main expense of recent Doncaster winner Midnightreflection.
Graham Wheldon
Stratford
2.40: lcaque De L'Isle
Preference is for ICAQUE DE L'ISLE, the youngest member of the field and the one open to most improvement. Even a repeat of his last two runs should see him very competitive. Go Steady could be the principal threat back down in grade, along with Animal.
Alistair Jones
Taunton
3.25: Golden Sovereign
This marathon event can go to GOLDEN SOVEREIGN, who has been placed twice over 3m1f at Wincanton this winter and promises to be suited by today's stiffer stamina test. Southern National runner-up Premiumaccess was outpaced at a crucial stage before staying on for third over 2m7f here last month and, back up in trip, is second choice. Frenchy Du Large and Bangers And Cash also make the shortlist.
Chris Wilson
Thurles
4.15: Riggs
On the basis of an improved display at Punchestown last month RIGGS is tipped against Champell, a consistent mare making her handicap debut. Whatsavailable and Alpesh Amin may also feature.
Alan Sweetman
Wolverhampton
6.00: Haaland
Having made all on handicap debut in January it would be no surprise to see further improvement from Timewave, while Balboa also remains open to progress on his handicap debut. The selection, however, is HAALAND who has done particularly well since going handicapping and should appreciate the return to this level after finishing third in a stronger contest over C&D last time.
David Bellingham
