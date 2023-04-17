Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kelso

2.45: Fever Roque

Where's Hector went very close at Wetherby last month and is respected but he is untested on ground quicker than good to soft and preference is for FEVER ROQUE, who was second on good ground two starts ago and has since performed well again in a competitive series final. Thunder In Milan, who came good on his latest outing, has some scope for further progress and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Fever Roque14:45 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Conor O'Farrell (-lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Kempton

8.30: Perfect Gentleman

Recent Lingfield winner Gone is worthy of respect, as is the progressive Gwendolina on her return from a short break, but the vote goes to PERFECT GENTLEMAN. He found 1m4f too far last time, but had earlier won well over C&D.
David Bellingham

Silk
Perfect Gentleman20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (5lb)Tnr: George Scott

Redcar

4.40: Richard P Smith

With the cheekpieces retained RICHARD P SMITH is taken to complete a hat-trick. He has a solid record since handicapping and looks open to further progress this year. Aone Ally, who could well build on his Doncaster win, is second choice ahead of possible improver Flag Of Truth.
Steve Boow

Silk
Richard P Smith16:40 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Tramore

4.15: Calico

Not much strength in depth here and worth giving CALICO yet another chance in probably the weakest maiden she has contested. Heather Bear looks the danger.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Calico16:15 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan (5lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Windsor

4.20: Oh Herberts Reign

Most of these have something to prove but OH HERBERTS REIGN has run some solid races on AW this year and he's well treated on his old form, including a soft-ground win over this trip. He gets the vote ahead of dual course winner Carp Kid, who was a good second off a similar mark here on his seasonal return last year. The other one on the shortlist is Dubai Immo, who is unexposed on turf and needs watching in the market on his stable debut.
David Moon

Silk
Oh Herberts Reign16:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (7lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 07:00, 17 April 2023
