Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Kelso
2.45: Fever Roque
Where's Hector went very close at Wetherby last month and is respected but he is untested on ground quicker than good to soft and preference is for FEVER ROQUE, who was second on good ground two starts ago and has since performed well again in a competitive series final. Thunder In Milan, who came good on his latest outing, has some scope for further progress and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Kempton
8.30: Perfect Gentleman
Recent Lingfield winner Gone is worthy of respect, as is the progressive Gwendolina on her return from a short break, but the vote goes to PERFECT GENTLEMAN. He found 1m4f too far last time, but had earlier won well over C&D.
David Bellingham
Redcar
4.40: Richard P Smith
With the cheekpieces retained RICHARD P SMITH is taken to complete a hat-trick. He has a solid record since handicapping and looks open to further progress this year. Aone Ally, who could well build on his Doncaster win, is second choice ahead of possible improver Flag Of Truth.
Steve Boow
Tramore
4.15: Calico
Not much strength in depth here and worth giving CALICO yet another chance in probably the weakest maiden she has contested. Heather Bear looks the danger.
Alan Hewison
Windsor
4.20: Oh Herberts Reign
Most of these have something to prove but OH HERBERTS REIGN has run some solid races on AW this year and he's well treated on his old form, including a soft-ground win over this trip. He gets the vote ahead of dual course winner Carp Kid, who was a good second off a similar mark here on his seasonal return last year. The other one on the shortlist is Dubai Immo, who is unexposed on turf and needs watching in the market on his stable debut.
David Moon
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Windsor on Monday afternoon
Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.