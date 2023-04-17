Nap of the day: the best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Kelso

2.45:

Where's Hector went very close at Wetherby last month and is respected but he is untested on ground quicker than good to soft and preference is for FEVER ROQUE, who was second on good ground two starts ago and has since performed well again in a competitive series final. Thunder In Milan, who came good on his latest outing, has some scope for further progress and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Fever Roque 14:45 Kelso View Racecard

Kempton

8.30:

Recent Lingfield winner Gone is worthy of respect, as is the progressive Gwendolina on her return from a short break, but the vote goes to PERFECT GENTLEMAN. He found 1m4f too far last time, but had earlier won well over C&D.

David Bellingham

Perfect Gentleman 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Redcar

4.40:

With the cheekpieces retained RICHARD P SMITH is taken to complete a hat-trick. He has a solid record since handicapping and looks open to further progress this year. Aone Ally, who could well build on his Doncaster win, is second choice ahead of possible improver Flag Of Truth.

Steve Boow

Richard P Smith 16:40 Redcar View Racecard

Tramore

4.15:

Not much strength in depth here and worth giving CALICO yet another chance in probably the weakest maiden she has contested. Heather Bear looks the danger.

Alan Hewison

Calico 16:15 Tramore View Racecard

Windsor

4.20:

Most of these have something to prove but OH HERBERTS REIGN has run some solid races on AW this year and he's well treated on his old form, including a soft-ground win over this trip. He gets the vote ahead of dual course winner Carp Kid, who was a good second off a similar mark here on his seasonal return last year. The other one on the shortlist is Dubai Immo, who is unexposed on turf and needs watching in the market on his stable debut.

David Moon

Oh Herberts Reign 16:20 Windsor View Racecard

