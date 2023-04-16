Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Coniston Clouds (2.15 Kelso)
Finished with a flourish to make a winning handicap debut at Carlisle last month and is open to further improvement over this longer trip.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Sly Madam (4.20 Windsor)
A winner on heavy ground last year, she drops into Class 5 company for the first time since and is just 3lb higher than for that success. Recent spin on the all-weather should have her spot on for this and apprentice claims useful 5lb.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Maasai Mara (7.30 Kempton)
Smoothly opened his account on his reappearance here last month and can follow up over a furlong further.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Bear Force (4.55 Windsor)
Didn't get an unduly hard ride when last seen and may improve
Ron Wood
Dark horse
Les's Legacy (2.15 Kelso)
Won well here last month over 2m5f last month and could score again back down in class, with a 4lb rise looking potentially lenient.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing
