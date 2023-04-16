Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Coniston Clouds (2.15 Kelso)

Finished with a flourish to make a winning handicap debut at Carlisle last month and is open to further improvement over this longer trip.
Steve Mason

Silk
Coniston Clouds14:15 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Danny McMenamin (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

The Punt nap

Sly Madam (4.20 Windsor)
A winner on heavy ground last year, she drops into Class 5 company for the first time since and is just 3lb higher than for that success. Recent spin on the all-weather should have her spot on for this and apprentice claims useful 5lb.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Sly Madam16:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rose Dawes (5lb)Tnr: Sheena West

Speed figures

Maasai Mara (7.30 Kempton)
Smoothly opened his account on his reappearance here last month and can follow up over a furlong further.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Maasai Mara19:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Bear Force (4.55 Windsor)
Didn't get an unduly hard ride when last seen and may improve
Ron Wood

Silk
Bear Force16:55 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch (-lb)Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Dark horse

Les's Legacy (2.15 Kelso)

Won well here last month over 2m5f last month and could score again back down in class, with a 4lb rise looking potentially lenient.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Les's Legacy14:15 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Dillan Hurst (7lb)Tnr: Susan Corbett

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 16 April 2023Last updated 19:06, 16 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
