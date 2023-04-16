Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(2.15 Kelso)

Finished with a flourish to make a winning handicap debut at Carlisle last month and is open to further improvement over this longer trip.

Steve Mason

Coniston Clouds 14:15 Kelso

The Punt nap

(4.20 Windsor)

A winner on heavy ground last year, she drops into Class 5 company for the first time since and is just 3lb higher than for that success. Recent spin on the all-weather should have her spot on for this and apprentice claims useful 5lb.

Harry Wilson

Sly Madam 16:20 Windsor

Speed figures

(7.30 Kempton)

Smoothly opened his account on his reappearance here last month and can follow up over a furlong further.

Dave Edwards

Maasai Mara 19:30 Kempton (A.W)

Eyecatcher

(4.55 Windsor)

Didn't get an unduly hard ride when last seen and may improve

Ron Wood

Bear Force 16:55 Windsor

Dark horse

(2.15 Kelso)

Won well here last month over 2m5f last month and could score again back down in class, with a 4lb rise looking potentially lenient.

Jamie Griffith

Les's Legacy 14:15 Kelso

