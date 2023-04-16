The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Windsor on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

(3.45 Windsor)

Having been extremely consistent on the all-weather through the winter, Tyger Bay is fit and ready to add another turf win to his tally. His latest effort at Lingfield last month gave the impression he could rate higher still and the underfoot conditions on offer won't faze him one bit. Tyger Bay hasn't had many chances on turf, but he has run well on each of his five starts on grass, yielding form figures of 21233. Four of those efforts came on soft ground, including a win by three and a quarter lengths, and his fitness could be an advantage here.

(4.20 Windsor)

Sly Madam was very progressive last year, improving 34lb from a mark of 46 to 80, and there looks to be scope for even more, especially if kept to soft ground. There was five wins in that spell, the latest of which came at Epsom in heavy ground, where she travelled well and pulled clear for a comfortable success off a 3lb lower mark. She followed that with an eight-length defeat in Listed company to Bayside Boy, who went on to land the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on his next start, which was a cracking run as she was rated at least 15lb less than the next lowest-rated rival – 32lb compared to the winner – but had to run off level weights. She returns to Class 5 company for the first time since her last success and her recent spin on the all-weather should have put her spot on for this.

(5.55 Windsor)

After hitting form on the all-weather, Beautiful Crown is taken to land the spoils on this return to turf. His latest effort, when going down by a neck at Chelmsford, was the best performance he has put up all winter and could be a sure sign he's ready to win again. His sole victory on grass came over this course and distance on heavy ground in 2021 and Beautiful Crown arrives 5lb lower than for that success. He ran well on his next start here, too, so the return to this track could be a positive, and Neil Callan takes over from a claimer in the saddle.

