Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Thursday's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.00: Storm Catcher

Penzance will be popular on the back of last week's smooth C&D success but he's up in class today and STORM CATCHER may have his measure. Simon Pearce's 5yo has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months and he won with some authority at Lingfield last month. Sayf Al Dawla still has the air of one with more to come and he's best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Storm Catcher 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon Pearce

Newcastle

12.30: No Cruise Yet

Last month's Wetherby one-two East Street and Best Trition have to be respected, while Court At Slip (second choice) won three times last season and could improve for his fair reappearance fourth at Catterick. However, preference is for NO CRUISE YET, who went very close in the Durham National last time and whose surplus stamina may well be an asset on the testing ground.

Ben Hutton

No Cruise Yet 12:30 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Taunton

3.15: Heros

With the form boosted, a 6lb rise doesn't look enough to prevent HEROS adding to last month's C&D chase debut success. Can You Call made a good return to fences when narrowly denied at Chepstow and looks the chief threat unless the market signals are notably strong for Dan Skelton's Tokay Dokey.

Andrew Sheret

Heros 15:15 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Warwick

2.30: Marsh Wren

Arclight scored in Listed grade last time and has a good chance on ratings. However, judged on breeding she isn't a certain stayer over this new trip, especially if the ground is testing. MARSH WREN, a progressive mare whose latest success came over C&D, looks a rock-solid alternative while Endless Escape (second choice) and Game On For Glory are also in the mix.

Steve Boow

Marsh Wren 14:30 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Naas

1.45: Only By Night

A dual bumper winner, including in Listed company last time at Navan, ONLY BY NIGHT is experienced jumping too, having won a point, so can take this on hurdling debut. Crack The Sky, Gaillimh A Run and Magic Dawn can provide the sternest opposition.

Tyrone Molloy

Only By Night 13:45 Naas View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Read more . . .

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd tipped two winners on Monday - who does he fancy at Taunton on Thursday?

Sign up here. New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.