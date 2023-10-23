Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Plumpton

4.15: Small Bad Bob

In an interesting race the suggestion is Small Bad Bob, who was no match for an improved performer when second on his recent stable debut at Fontwell but still ran well, and remains very well handicapped on older form. Arqoob was placed off today's mark in a hot novices' handicap at the end of last season and may provide the main threat but Uggy Uggy Uggy comes here after a good win and is also afforded significant respect.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Small Bad Bob16:15 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon (7lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

Windsor

3.55: Astronomica

Kynsa now has to be labelled an expensive-to-follow maiden but her attitude has looked fine and she's just been unlucky not to have picked up a handicap by now. She's on the shortlist, along with Roundabout Silver, who's been more consistent since ridden aggressively, but the progressive Astronomica gets the nod back on her favoured ground. Rival and Vitalline could both have cases made for them too at likely bigger prices.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Astronomica15:55 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: George Wood Tnr: Dr Jon Scargill

Wolverhampton

7.10: Fast Affair

Course-and-distance Storm Asset is very much one to be interested in after his narrow defeat at Bath last month, as is the maiden Casa Luna who has run really well over this course and distance the last twice. However, the choice is Fast Affair, who showed improvement for the application of cheekpieces when chasing home an improver at Southwell 13 days ago. With the likelihood of further progress she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.
David Bellingham

Silk
Fast Affair19:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Read these next: 

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee card 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 23 October 2023Last updated 07:00, 23 October 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips