Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Plumpton

4.15: Small Bad Bob

In an interesting race the suggestion is Small Bad Bob, who was no match for an improved performer when second on his recent stable debut at Fontwell but still ran well, and remains very well handicapped on older form. Arqoob was placed off today's mark in a hot novices' handicap at the end of last season and may provide the main threat but Uggy Uggy Uggy comes here after a good win and is also afforded significant respect.

Chris Wilson

Small Bad Bob 16:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (7lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

Windsor

3.55: Astronomica

Kynsa now has to be labelled an expensive-to-follow maiden but her attitude has looked fine and she's just been unlucky not to have picked up a handicap by now. She's on the shortlist, along with Roundabout Silver, who's been more consistent since ridden aggressively, but the progressive Astronomica gets the nod back on her favoured ground. Rival and Vitalline could both have cases made for them too at likely bigger prices.

Graham Wheldon

Astronomica 15:55 Windsor View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Dr Jon Scargill

Wolverhampton

7.10: Fast Affair

Course-and-distance Storm Asset is very much one to be interested in after his narrow defeat at Bath last month, as is the maiden Casa Luna who has run really well over this course and distance the last twice. However, the choice is Fast Affair, who showed improvement for the application of cheekpieces when chasing home an improver at Southwell 13 days ago. With the likelihood of further progress she makes plenty of appeal from the same mark.

David Bellingham

Fast Affair 19:10 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee card

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.