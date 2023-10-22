Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch guides you through the £50,000 guarantee card

Wolverhampton hosts the £50,000 Placepot guarantee and players are advised to bank on Sir Titan in leg one (3.35).

Tony Carroll’s charge is well drawn, boasts winning form over the course and distance, and arrives on the back of a good third at Brighton last month. It would come as no surprise to see him make all.

The William Haggas-trained Dark Sun could shine in leg two (4.05), with newcomer Jeanne D’Arc also of interest.

Gamekeeper , who shaped nicely on his debut when third at York this month, stands out in leg three (4.35), but the following two legs look far more difficult.

Perhaps Endless Season , who appeared to benefit from the drop in trip at Chelmsford last time, can follow up in leg four (5.10). The consistent He’s An Angel merits consideration too.

A big run can be expected from dual course-and-distance winner Bungle Bay in leg five (5.40), in which Show Compassion will justifiably have plenty of supporters.

Canaria Prince , who took advantage of a career-low mark at Southwell on his latest start when defeating Enchanted Night by a short head, holds all the aces from a favourable low draw in the final leg (6.10).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

3.35

7 Sir Titan

4.05

3 Dark Sun

5 Jeanne D’Arc

4.35

3 Gamekeeper

5.10

2 He’s An Angel

10 Endless Season

5.40

1 Bungle Bay

2 Show Compassion

6.10

8 Canaria Prince

1x2x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

