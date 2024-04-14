Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
07:30 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
07:30 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Down Royal

4.15: Now Is The Hour

Grade 2-winning novice hurdle winner Now Is The Hour should be able to go one better than on chasing debut at Cork. Duffle Coat has been runner-up in two beginners' chases and can give the selection most to do. Miss Tempo can improve upon her Gowran chasing debut.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Now Is The Hour16:15 Down Royal
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Hereford

4.42: Inoui Machin

With a 2lb rise in his mark looking manageable, Inoui Machin could well follow up his solid C&D success. My Monty, who ties in with the selection, is second choice ahead of Legionar. Market confidence behind ex-French Lemoncello should be heeded.
Steve Boow

Silk
Inoui Machin16:42 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Plumpton

3.50: Delgany Monarch

Dual C&D winner Born At Midnight has major claims in his current vein of form but Delgany Monarch ran well behind him here last month when too free for his own good. If he settles better in what should be a truly run race, the bottomweight could well prove the answer. Crystal Moon is next on the list along with Minella Buster.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Delgany Monarch15:50 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Richard Rowe

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Hereford and Plumpton on Sunday 

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 14 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers