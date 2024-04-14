Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Down Royal

4.15: Now Is The Hour

Grade 2-winning novice hurdle winner Now Is The Hour should be able to go one better than on chasing debut at Cork. Duffle Coat has been runner-up in two beginners' chases and can give the selection most to do. Miss Tempo can improve upon her Gowran chasing debut.

Tyrone Molloy

Now Is The Hour 16:15 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Hereford

4.42: Inoui Machin

With a 2lb rise in his mark looking manageable, Inoui Machin could well follow up his solid C&D success. My Monty, who ties in with the selection, is second choice ahead of Legionar. Market confidence behind ex-French Lemoncello should be heeded.

Steve Boow

Inoui Machin 16:42 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Neil Mulholland

Plumpton

3.50: Delgany Monarch

Dual C&D winner Born At Midnight has major claims in his current vein of form but Delgany Monarch ran well behind him here last month when too free for his own good. If he settles better in what should be a truly run race, the bottomweight could well prove the answer. Crystal Moon is next on the list along with Minella Buster.

Alistair Jones

Delgany Monarch 15:50 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Richard Rowe

