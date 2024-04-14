Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Down Royal
4.15: Now Is The Hour
Grade 2-winning novice hurdle winner Now Is The Hour should be able to go one better than on chasing debut at Cork. Duffle Coat has been runner-up in two beginners' chases and can give the selection most to do. Miss Tempo can improve upon her Gowran chasing debut.
Tyrone Molloy
Hereford
4.42: Inoui Machin
With a 2lb rise in his mark looking manageable, Inoui Machin could well follow up his solid C&D success. My Monty, who ties in with the selection, is second choice ahead of Legionar. Market confidence behind ex-French Lemoncello should be heeded.
Steve Boow
Plumpton
3.50: Delgany Monarch
Dual C&D winner Born At Midnight has major claims in his current vein of form but Delgany Monarch ran well behind him here last month when too free for his own good. If he settles better in what should be a truly run race, the bottomweight could well prove the answer. Crystal Moon is next on the list along with Minella Buster.
Alistair Jones
Published on 14 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 14 April 2024
