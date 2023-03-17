Racing Post logo
TippingFriday picks

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

5.30: Imagine

Irish-trained horses have won seven of the last nine runnings of this race, including two wins for Gordon Elliott who launches a six-pronged attack this time round, spearheaded by Imagine (nap) who could prove very well handicapped on his first attempt over a distance that he's bred to relish. Spanish Harlem, who ties in with the selection on Gowran form in November and has good credentials, is feared most ahead of Iroko who looks a particularly strong contender for the Brits. Cool Survivor has clear possibilities if he copes with the drop back to 2m4f, while Might I, Firm Footings and Irish Hill are other suggestions for the shortlist.
Steve Boow

Doncaster

4.00: Armchair Farmer

An interesting little race featuring three progressive sorts along with 3m point winner Twoconduit, who could improve for this step up in trip on his handicap debut. Preference is for Armchair Farmer (nap) who is well treated under a 7lb penalty for last Friday's easy win at Exeter. Horacio Apple's is 2-2 in handicaps and is next on the list, although fellow hat-trick-seeker Miss Milano could also have a big say.
Ben Hutton

Down Royal

2.30: Thecornerhouse

Last time out winner, Thecornerhouse (nap), makes plenty of appeal in a race that's high on quantity rather than quality. She won over further last time but soft ground should help bring her stamina into play. Bugscuffle ran okay on his chase debut last time and isn't ruled out back over timber. Two For The Road might be the main danger with the prospect of him appreciating a return to 2m4f.
Phill Anderson

Fakenham

1.40: Mixedwave

Judged on breeding there should be more to come from Mixedwave (nap), who is taken to complete a hat-trick. He's now on a mark of just 88 which is still well below what his pedigree suggests he should reach. Mad About Sally, who made a winning chase debut last month, is second choice. None of the others can be dismissed.
Steve Boow

Newcastle

7.45: Venturous

Badri got the better of Venturous (nap), Pockley, The Bell Conductor and May Sonic over C&D last month and he should make another bold bid but there are grounds for expecting the Barron-trained veteran to turn the tables today. Having tanked through the race, Venturous was switched and then carried further left in the closing stages and he looked a shade unfortunate. Nelson Gay and Water Of Leith both appeal as being favourably treated but may come on for their seasonal returns.
Paul Smith

Wolverhampton

7.30: One Hart

Spanish Angel is much better than he showed last time and he could revive, while Sir Benedict is handicapped to go well and a much-improved display from Lynns Boy wouldn't be a surprise at all. This should be run at a good pace though and that will bring Astrophysics (second choice) and One Hart (nap) right into play. One Hart comes here in top form and although he's yet to win over 5f, his recent efforts have suggested it's well worth another crack.
Paul Smith

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 17 March 2023
