Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Brighton

3.05: Platinum Prince

Send In The Clouds is at the top of his game and a 4lb rise for his recent Bath win does not look excessive, but the suggestion is Platinum Prince (nap) who didn't fire when last in action but was in good form beforehand and is now back on the same mark as when winning in good style over 1m here for Anna Gibson just over a year ago. Miss Harmony, Habanero Star and Billaki Mou are others to consider.

Chris Wilson







Platinum Prince 15:05 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Anna Gibson (5lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

Fairyhouse

4.20: Miss McHenry

A wide-open affair and likely to be a tricky heat, but Miss McHenry (nap) went into the notebook when fifth on her handicap debut at Navan and left the impression she should have a win in her over the coming weeks. Rhythm King did not have the run of the race at Galway and is put forward as the main danger, whilst Rathbranchchurch and Shawaamekh should also be in the shake up.

Shay Howard

Miss McHenry 16:20 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kearney (4lb) Tnr: G M Lyons

Kempton

5.30: Port Erin

King Of Ithaca hasn't had much luck in two runs here lately for his new yard and won't mind the drop from a mile. He's respected but Port Erin (nap) remains open to further improvement back on a faster surface and is fancied to make it 3-3 in handicaps off a mark just 2lb higher than at Ffos Las. Weydaad is capable of better if breaking on terms and settling.

Graham Wheldon

Port Erin 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Listowel

5.05: Storm Mahler

How gambled-on Downpatrick winner Anyway goes in the market will be fascinating but he has a lot more on his plate here after a big hike in the ratings. Eric McNamara does well at this meeting and Ballinrobe winner Storm Mahler (nap) may be able to follow up but it's a highly competitive handicap and cases can be made for plenty of these.

Mark Nunan

Storm Mahler 17:05 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Conor McNamara Tnr: E McNamara

Thirsk

5.15: Victoria Falls

In terms of solidity, the strongest contenders are the fillies at the top end of the weights. Victoria Falls (nap) won well at Newmarket and gets the vote ahead of Measured Moments, with Purple Gown third choice. Double Tot and Streetzoffilly may be capable of improvement.

Steve Boow

Victoria Falls 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (3lb) Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Worcester

2.40: Francky Du Berlais

La Domaniale may reverse Stratford form with Hang In There but neither will be helped by rain. Francky Du Berlais (nap) ran really well over hurdles at Newton Abbot and could well give James Bowen a winner on his comeback. Fix At All has a bit to prove but is not discounted.

Jonathan Neesom

Francky Du Berlais 14:40 Worcester View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Read more:

Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

'He's poised to win a handicap soon' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Listowel on Monday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.