Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Largo Bay (8.30 Kempton)

Has found some form at this level on turf recently, and returns to the all-weather off an 11lb lower mark than when winning here in September last year. The switch to a visor from his usual blinkers is a positive and all five career wins have come under his jockey George Rooke.

Paul Curtis

Largo Bay 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Michael Madgwick

Eyecatcher

Marzocco (6.30 Kempton)

Showed plenty on debut and ought to be suited by the longer trip on this second start for trainer Andrew Balding.

Mark Brown

Marzocco 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

The Geordie Ginge (5.00 Worcester)

Has been placed on his last three starts over hurdles and Nigel Twiston-Davies looks to have found a good opportunity for his five-year-old to get off the mark at the eighth attempt.

Charlie Huggins

The Geordie Ginge 17:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Speed figures

Victoria Falls (5.15 Thirsk)

Earned a personal best when romping home at Newmarket recently and this consistent filly can shrug off topweight.

Dave Edwards

Victoria Falls 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (3lb) Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Hedonista (7.00 Kempton)

Would have finished better than fourth last time over this course and distance had her path not been blocked in the final furlong. Potentially well handicapped running off the same mark this time round.

Sam Hardy

Hedonista 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Newmarket nap

Maharajas Express (5.30 Kempton)

Returns to the only track he's won at after being dropped 5lb since his last outing and Richard Spencer's chestnut is fancied to bounce back.

David Milnes

Maharajas Express 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

