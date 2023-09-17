The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Thirsk and Worcester on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Zabriskie Point 15:30 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills Rock House 16:25 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton The Geordie Ginge 17:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Zabriskie Point (3.30 Thirsk)

The form of last month's fourth in a York nursery has been boosted sufficiently to suggest that Zabriskie Point can be seriously threatening back in a novice, even under a penalty. Starlust won a Group 3 and Room Service landed a valuable sales race at Doncaster on their first runs since finishing second and third on the Knavesmire. Zabriskie Point also beat Ziggy's Queen, who scored at Musselburgh on Sunday, by three and a half lengths so the York form looks exceptionally strong. The Charlie Hills-trained son of Blue Point also had four subsequent winners behind him when making a successful debut at Leicester in May including Gushing Gold, who landed a £100,000 handicap on Yorkshire Oaks day. The step up to 7f shouldn't prevent Zabriskie Point taking this six-runner contest.

Rock House (4.25 Worcester)

Bolted up by 13 lengths in a Chaddesley Corbett point and made a successful rules debut at Huntingdon in April. Rock House beat Kelso scorer Kamsinas by six and a half lengths while there was nearly 14 lengths back to Fierce Warrior, who was a comfortable winner of an eight-runner Worcester bumper on his next start so there is some substance to the form. Rock House bumped into a potentially smart Nicky Henderson-trained runner at Warwick last time and could go one better on his first start over hurdles at Worcester. Harry Skelton has ridden sporadically since his return from injury last month and the fact he partners his brother Dan's five-year-old for his hurdling bow suggests that a strong showing is expected.

The Geordie Ginge (5.00 Worcester)

Has been placed on his last three starts over hurdles with his latest near miss when second to Dream Jet at Stratford. The winner had some smart enough form in Ireland and The Geordie Ginge was also unlucky to bump into Wonderful Eagle and Littel Flour on his penultimate start at Newton Abbot. Littel Flour comfortably won a Bangor maiden hurdle on her next run so the turn of the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained five-year-old could be next.

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Kempton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his perm for the £50,000 guarantee

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.