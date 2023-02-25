Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.10:

Bit Harsh looked to have a bit up his sleeve when seeing off a next-time-out winner at Wolverhampton on his latest start and can defy the handicapper again and stretch his unbeaten record since fitted with cheekpieces to four.

Andrew Sheret

Chepstow

1.57:

Well handicapped on some of last season's novice form, Cousu Man came good with a comfortable win last month and can overcome a 10lb rise.

Chris Wilson

Kempton

1.50:

Milton Harris took this 12 months ago with Knight Salute and Scriptwriter arguably brings even stronger credentials than last year's winner. He should probably be coming here unbeaten over hurdles having apparently been committed too soon when overhauled late on at Cheltenham last month.

Alistair Jones

Lingfield

1.30:

Look Out Louis is a very fast horse on his day - as he showed at Haydock in September - and this track could suit him well given his affinity to Chester. He has a good record fresh and may well progress further this year.

Paul Smith

Newcastle

3.25:

Forecast conditions would suit Kitty's Light and although below form this season, he's shown enough to suggest that he can flourish again now that he is stepped back up in trip. He's very well handicapped judged on the way he ended last term, including when staying on strongly for second in the 4m Scottish National.

Richard Austen

Fairyhouse

4.30:

Rated just 105 over hurdles but has shown superior form in four starts in this discipline; comfortably won a Punchestown beginners' (2m6f) on testing ground latest and should stay this trip.

Tyrone Molloy

