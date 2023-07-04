Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

3.57: Gatwick Kitten

Having returned to form with a win at Yarmouth on Friday, dual course winner Gatwick Kitten (nap) has a good opportunity to go in again. Minhaaj may provide the stiffest resistance, although Reckon I'm Hot is a possible and don't rule out a better showing from Sparkling Diamond.

Paul Smith

Ffos Las

8.30: Intricacy

Unexposed Intricacy (nap), whose Sandown effort can be marked up a tad, holds appealing claims off an unchanged mark back up slightly in distance. Fellow 3yo Lucky Fifteen, an improving sort, is second choice ahead of Tuxedo Junction who looks the pick of the older runners.

Steve Boow

Hamilton

4.52: Red Allure

Hard Solution produced a strong finish to win a selling handicap over C&D last week and he's a key player under his 4lb penalty. Stormy Pearl ran well at Carlisle two weeks ago and she's considered, while drying ground would bring Aconcagua Mountain into the reckoning too. That said, Red Allure (nap), twice a winner over C&D last summer, is the most appealing option now she's starting out for another new yard off such a handy mark.

Paul Smith

Roscommon

5.20: Gypsy Woman

This is about as far as she probably wants but her recent Leopardstown third makes Gypsy Woman (nap) a strong favourite here. Alessia Fernanda looks the most likely one for the forecast.

Alan Hewison

Stratford

8.10: Line Of Descent

This should be run at a good clip. Line Of Descent (nap) likes to be handy but he's happy to accept a lead and looks very progressive. Opening Bid will have this run to suit and he's the second choice. Lakefield Flyer had excuses last time and he's preferred of the rest.

Alistair Jones

Tipperary

2.05: Galore Desassences

Another small turnout but it looks a tight little contest on paper with four of the six contenders holding solid looking claims. Galore Desassences (nap) was far from fluent on his recent start at Wexford, his second try over fences, but he shaped with real promise in third spot and with the form working out well, he looks destined to shake them right up here. Cayd Boy has become expensive to follow over fences but is the obvious danger and is bound to bag one of these sooner rather than later. Walnut Beach and I A Connect are others to bear in mind.

Seamus Howard

