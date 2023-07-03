The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horseracing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in an acca on Tuesday . . .

Magicdollar (2.47 Hamilton)

He enjoyed some success on the all-weather over a mile with two wins and a second. He was only put up 3lb for his most recent win in February, where he scored comfortably. I suspect he has more to come, and he can certainly progress further. He will be tough to beat if he can convert the all-weather form to the turf.

Lucidity (2.57 Brighton)

Ran a good race finishing third on her handicap debut. She stayed on at the end and has been rightly stepped up in trip. The fourth and fifth from that race both won next time, and she has every chance to do the same. The likely favourite will be Gallimimus, who won back-to-back in May over this distance but has been disappointing since and is worth going against.

Wisper (8.30 Ffos Las)

Connor Planas had an excellent June with a strike-rate of 28 per cent and a level-stakes profit of £38.40. He is one of the top apprentices and will undoubtedly be in the mix for the title (25-1 in places). He goes to Ffos Las with three good rides, but it is Wisper who I'll be backing. She already has six wins over this distance, but any chances she had of making it seven in her last outing were lost in running as she had no room at all from 2f to 1f out. The form of that race is looking promising, and I'd expect her to be back among the winners.

