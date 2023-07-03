Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Mr King (6.50 Roscommon)

Improved second to a well-touted newcomer at Gowran and looks of strong interest on handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Mr King 18:50 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: G M Lyons

Speed figures

Barley (3.17 Hamilton)

No show last time but improved greatly after seasonal reappearance for the last two seasons and big chance if reproducing last year's Doncaster figures.

Craig Thake

Barley 15:17 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Handicappers' nap

Apollo's Angel (8.00 Ffos Las)

Handicap debutant whose Newcastle fourth in May has been well franked since, not least by Royal Ascot winner Coppice. Caught the eye last time when shaping as if this step up in trip would suit and looks nicely treated.

Paul Curtis

Apollo's Angel 20:00 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

The Punt nap

Wisper (8.30 Ffos Las)

Six-time distance winner, she was unlucky in running last time in a race where the form looks promising. Connor Planas takes off 5lb.

Lee Sharp

Wisper 20:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Newmarket nap

Intricacy (8.30 Ffos Las)

Ran a decent second at Windsor last time and fancied to improve for this return to 1m2f. The son of Dubawi has since impressed on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Intricacy 20:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Ramon Di Loria (4.17 Hamilton)

Beat a subsequent easy winner at Carlisle in May and has performed with credit the last twice. He's well drawn to get the cover he requires and the likely strong pace will suit.

Olly Eden

Ramon Di Loria 16:17 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Ewan Whillans

