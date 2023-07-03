Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Mr King (6.50 Roscommon)
Improved second to a well-touted newcomer at Gowran and looks of strong interest on handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Barley (3.17 Hamilton)
No show last time but improved greatly after seasonal reappearance for the last two seasons and big chance if reproducing last year's Doncaster figures.
Craig Thake
Apollo's Angel (8.00 Ffos Las)
Handicap debutant whose Newcastle fourth in May has been well franked since, not least by Royal Ascot winner Coppice. Caught the eye last time when shaping as if this step up in trip would suit and looks nicely treated.
Paul Curtis
Wisper (8.30 Ffos Las)
Six-time distance winner, she was unlucky in running last time in a race where the form looks promising. Connor Planas takes off 5lb.
Lee Sharp
Intricacy (8.30 Ffos Las)
Ran a decent second at Windsor last time and fancied to improve for this return to 1m2f. The son of Dubawi has since impressed on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Ramon Di Loria (4.17 Hamilton)
Beat a subsequent easy winner at Carlisle in May and has performed with credit the last twice. He's well drawn to get the cover he requires and the likely strong pace will suit.
Olly Eden
