Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Chelmsford

6.30:

Sharvara would be a big player if building on his possibly unlucky defeat last time, while handicap debutant One For The Frog is well worth a market check on his return. However, the vote goes to Prenup (nap) whose successful stable debut at Wolverhampton last month has already been franked and who should appreciate the step back up in trip.

David Bellingham

Prenup 18:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Doncaster

3.35:

The very lightly raced Awaal (nap) was seriously impressive when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last October and holds appealing claims. William Haggas is bidding to win the Lincoln for a record-breaking fifth time and has two live contenders in Montassib and Al Mubhir. Al Mubhir could be the main threat to the selection having won in fine style at Haydock last October, with 2020 Vertem Futurity third Baradar next on the list having scored here last November on his sole run for George Boughey. At bigger odds Yanifer is a very interesting outsider having been highly progressive last year, while Atrium, Jimi Hendrix, Wanees and Majestic are others who could go well in this hot contest.

Ben Hutton

Awaal 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

Kempton

3.15:

It's a small but select field, including the last two Queen's Prize winners in Sleeping Lion and Bandinelli. Improvement will probably win it, though, and there are two very strong candidates for that in Aztec Empire (nap) and Duty Of Care, with preference for the former who is the youngest in the field, easily the most lightly raced and gave a smooth performance when a hot favourite on his move up to 2m here last time out.

Richard Austen

Aztec Empire 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard

Stratford

2.52:

It's worth giving The Grey Falco (nap) a chance to build on his latest Southwell third as that was only his second outing for the Ben Pauling yard and he's well treated over fences judged on his hurdle form. Last weekend's Bangor scorer Feel The Pinch may give him most to do.

Andrew Sheret

The Grey Falco 14:52 Stratford View Racecard

Uttoxeter

5.05:

It's possible to make a case for several of these but the most attractive profile belongs to the lightly raced Had To Be Hugo (nap), who looked a winner in waiting last time and should be suited by today's extra yardage. Second choice is C&D winner Carlow Farmer with On We Go and Breizh Alko also considered.

Richard O'Brien

Had To Be Hugo 17:05 Uttoxeter View Racecard

