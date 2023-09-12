Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.40: Jamil

Four-time course-and-distance winner Jamil continues in good form and is the selection ahead of Prince Achille, who was at the top of his game prior to a flop at Newcastle last Friday when he failed to settle. This Ones For Fred is another to consider, while Propagation can go well if staying the trip.

Ben Hutton

Galway

6.55: Chatterbox

Having been chinned on the line at Killarney last time, Chatterbox should be able to go one better off the same mark, with ground conditions not an issue. Kermiya and Elsa's Pride can give her most to do.

Tyrone Molloy

Kelso

6.35: Jumping Susie

Imperial Data and Jem In Em (preferred in that order) can both be very competitive, while Here Comes Georgie is open to improvement over this new trip. However, John McConnell's mare Jumping Susie has solid claims on these terms if judged on her very close second to a next-time-out winner at Killarney two starts ago, and it's probably wise to overlook her lesser effect on softish ground at Cartmel last time.

Chris Wilson

Laytown

5.45: Yester

You obviously couldn't totally trust any of these to put their best foot forward but the course-and-distance second of Yester to a horse now rated 100 really stands out and this is a big chance for him to finally get a win on the board.

Mark Nunan

Leicester

5.10: Moulin Booj

Plenty of early speed on show here and Moulin Booj looks to have plenty in his favour as he bids to follow up last week's Bath success. Hurt You Never and Stone Of Destiny (second choice) are feared most but keep an eye on Secret Mistral too as she's in better form than her figures suggest.

Paul Smith

Worcester

4.40: Onnaroll

Not many of these ran that well last time. Onnaroll wasn't obviously flattered by his improved second at Fontwell and the winner is a reliable yardstick. Foxey could be interesting despite his absence but the one feared most is Coastal Sun, who has been respectable of late without the aid of Will Featherstone's hefty claim.

Alistair Jones

