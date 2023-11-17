Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

2.55: Galvin

This handicap version makes life tougher for the class acts and Delta Work could finish only third to Back On The Lash in last season's renewal that was rescheduled for January. Delta Work could produce something better this time with the benefit of a race only last month but he may struggle to confirm Festival placings with GALVIN (nap) who is 6lb better off with his stablemate courtesy of his rider's claim. The selection enjoyed this new challenge back in March and he's usually mustard when fresh. Classy hunter chaser Latenightpass adds considerable intrigue to the race on his first run for Dan Skelton.

Alistair Jones

Galvin 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr R James (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Doncaster

2.45: East End Girl

Although cases can be constructed among the rest, with a bit of imagination, it looks as if EAST END GIRL (nap) and Luna Dora with their recent achievements present clearly the most solid claims.

Richard Austen

East End Girl 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Alastair Ralph

Dundalk

7.45: Fairytale Princess

Though raised another 9lb for her last win, FAIRYTALE PRINCESS (nap) might be able to score again with a capable claimer taking off 5lb. Longbourn, Luke Short and Jaafel can fight out the placings.

Tyrone Molloy

Fairytale Princess 19:45 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Ryan (5lb) Tnr: G M Lyons

Newcastle

1.20: Brunello Breeze

The recent addition of blinkers has clearly agreed with BRUNELLO BREEZE (nap) and his breakthrough win, although it took a while, was delivered in seriously dominant style over C&D last time out. He is taken to defy an 8lb rise, with the lightly raced Bustaam feared most, although Restorer, Isle Of Wolves and Bobby Shaftoe clearly also have each-way claims.

Richard Austen

Brunello Breeze 13:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Tom Tate

Wexford

1.25: Whatcouldhavebeen

Given that her fitness is not in doubt after two Flat runs WHATCOULDHAVEBEEN (nap) should be able to exploit this opportunity since she meets Belle The Lioness on 11lb better than handicap terms. This represents a quick rise in class for recent maiden hurdle winner Molly Mango but she should give a good account.

Alan Sweetman

Whatcouldhavebeen 13:25 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (5lb) Tnr: Jarlath P Fahey

Wolverhampton

4.30: Henery Hawk

Billy Loughnane is a notable booking for Show Compassion and she can go well in her bid for a third C&D success. Coast has been threatening and is feared again, while Higher Law might benefit from the headgear and a drop back to 6f, but this looks best left to HENERY HAWK (nap). Linda Perratt is enjoying a fantastic run of form and the selection's two recent 5f wins have been franked since. He shouldn't be hindered by the return to 6f and still looks ahead of his mark.

Paul Smith

Henery Hawk 16:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tommie Jakes (7lb) Tnr: Linda Perratt

