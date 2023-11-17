Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Brunello Breeze 1.20 Newcastle

No win from first 16 races but, in second-time blinkers, he then came from the rear to lead over 2f out and win a C&D amateurs' handicap 15 days ago in sparkling fashion; back up 8lb but may have turned a major corner.

East End Girl 2.45 Doncaster

With new yard for last three starts and back to form on last two, winning at Hereford (2m, good) last time; probably act on soft; back up 3lb but should be seriously involved in this weak race.

Galvin 2.55 Cheltenham

High-class chaser with an excellent record when fresh (form figures of 11F21111412 after breaks of 59 days or more); has notable Cheltenham honours, including his second to Delta Work off level weights on this course in March; departed early when 22-1 for the Grand National next time; of major interest.

Henery Hawk 4.30 Wolverhampton

As with most of the yard he's hit a rich vein of form and comes here chasing a hat-trick after 5f wins at Newcastle and here; the form of both wins has worked out and Tommie Jakes (on board for the first win) looks fine value for a 7lb claim against other apprentices; major player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.