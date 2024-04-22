Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's bet bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Ffos Las

4.15: Bullets Hill

Passing Kate has form figures of 123132 since November and she should go well again, while Dundory also enters the reckoning along with The Big Man, who looks a possible improver back at this trip on his handicap debut. However, it is hard to get away from Bullets Hill, who justified favouritism with his a dominant display at Exeter on Friday and looks well treated under a penalty for that success.

David Moon

Bullets Hill 16:15 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Harriet Tucker (7lb) Tnr: Ella Pickard

Hexham

5.35: Hollygrove Cha Cha

This can go to Hollygrove Cha Cha, whose Stratford debut win was franked by the second winning next time. Ayr third Cusack Park, Coast To Coast, who ran well below expectations on debut, and Irish point winner Squiggles may be the ones to chase her home.

Colin Russell

Hollygrove Cha Cha 17:35 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Kempton

4.55: Cawthorne Banker

Freddie Fleetfoot succumbed only to a well-handicapped rival after attempting to make all at Taunton recently but some of the less exposed ones look more interesting nevertheless. Handicap debutants Albert Park and Inigo (preferred in that order) have possibilities but today's return to good ground is a big positive for Cawthorne Banker, and he is taken to deliver on the considerable promise he showed in bumpers last season.

Chris Wilson

Cawthorne Banker 16:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Pontefract

3.22: Perseverants

This revolves around Perseverants, who comfortably made all at Windsor last Monday and will be difficult to reel in under a 5lb penalty if repeating that form. Last year's winner On The River has dropped back down to his last winning mark and he's feared most in the expectation he'll improve for his recent reappearance. Golden Melody ran well over course and distance when last seen and could give another good account.

Ben Hutton

Perseverants 15:22 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Scott Dixon

Tramore

5.10: Boston Bongo

Recent Leopardstown winner Miss Gherkin demands plenty of respect, despite a 9lb rise, but preference is for Boston Bongo, who might likely of won but for blundering two out at Limerick last time. Astrophysicist was shaping well when a faller last time and could feature, while last year's winner Pidoyne is not one to rule out.

Alan Hewison

Boston Bongo 17:10 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: Barry J Fitzgerald

Windsor

7.20: Auric

Shelbourne has more to come but the ground will be very different to Catterick and he could prove vulnerable. South Shore can do better back on a sound surface, while Miami Heat (second choice) should go well on his first run for George Boughey. Auric lacks experience for a race of this nature but he will have learned plenty from his Kempton win last month and he could have been let into handicaps lightly.

Paul Smith

Auric 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Read these next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.