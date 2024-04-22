Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Perseverants 3.22 Pontefract

Form can be up and down but he went close at Doncaster (7f, soft) last month then easily made all at Windsor (1m, good) last Monday; 5lb penalty is unlikely to stop him if he can reproduce that latest form.

Bullets Hill 4.15 Ffos Las

Dual bumper winner who got off the mark over hurdles when making all to justify favouritism in Exeter handicap (2m2f, good) on Friday; has a penalty on this quick turnaround but that was a dominant display last time and he's open to more progress; key player with cheekpieces added back in trip.

Cawthorne Banker 4.55 Kempton

Unable to justify favouritism when third on last month's handicap debut at Hereford (2m, soft; first-time cheekpieces) but significant positives can still be drawn from that run, and his placed form in bumpers offers significant hope he'll be seen to better effect on today's faster ground.

Auric 7.20 Windsor

Confirmed the promise of his Wolverhampton debut when getting on top close home in a 6f novice at Kempton 16 days ago; that effort backed up by the Topspeed figure and he's a fascinating contender on his handicap debut for a yard going well.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

