Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Royal Ascot

6.15: Jubilee Walk

This is just the fifth running of this 5f handicap in its current guise but it looks comfortably the most intriguing renewal with a host of interesting sprinters locking horns. Dyrholaey and Dorney Lake are unbeaten this year and make their handicap debut with potential but this will be a stiffer test of their credentials. Mukaafah saw off a subsequent winner in fine style on his handicap debut and this exuberant colt could be even better suited by 5f. He looks ahead of his mark, as does Vantheman whose York second last month can be upgraded, but even at today's revised weights Jubilee Walk, his conqueror at the Dante meeting, is preferred. James Ferguson's colt has improved with each start and he produced a power-packed finish when winning at York, a victory achieved in spite of the sharp track rather than because of it. He looked a Group horse in the making there and can take the 7lb rise in his stride. Of those at bigger prices, Billy Webster and Matters Most are likely to go well.

Paul Smith

Jubilee Walk 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Ferguson

Down Royal

5.25: She's Quality

A drop in class for She's Quality after two good runs in Listed races at Cork. She has plenty of weight but may be equal to the task of conceding 17lb to fellow 3yo Beatrix Power. Aurora Nova is in the best form of her career and could go close despite a likely preference for 6f.

Alan Sweetman

She's Quality 17:25 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Jack W Davison

Goodwood

8.00: Swindon

The maiden Dashinwhitesargent is progressing steadily and any further improvement on his second at Epsom on handicap debut would put him right in the picture. Get The Music On enters the reckoning after her narrow Kempton defeat last time, but Swindon probably still has plenty more to offer after just two starts and last month's Chepstow reappearance will hopefully have taken the freshness out of him.

David Bellingham

Swindon 20:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: William Haggas

Market Rasen

3.55: Mylesfromwicklow

There could still be more to come from progressive 6yo Mylesfromwicklow, who followed his C&D win in March with a clear second at Uttoxeter last month. Whistleinthedark faced some tough assignments last season and is respected in these calmers waters but the main threat to the selection may come from his stablemate Tardree, who returned to form with a good effort at Fakenham last month and is still on a good mark.

Chris Wilson

Mylesfromwicklow 15:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Newmarket

6.35: Global Asset

Having taken another forward step on last month's comeback/handicap debut, Global Asset is selected to defy a 3lb rise at the main expense of Great Chieftain, who fared best of the rest behind an improver last time. Sheila's Paradise, who offered a bit of promise in a couple of big fields in the spring, is another to consider now handicapping.

Graham Wheldon

Global Asset 18:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Redcar

4.05: Tatateo

This can go to James Ferguson's Tatateo who made it fourth-time lucky with a comfortable win at Lingfield last month and is open to more progress off what looks a fair mark on this handicap debut. The pick of the opposition could be Mister Daydream, who ran well for a long on his Carlisle reappearance and could make a bold bid on this drop back in trip.

David Moon

Tatateo 16:05 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: James Ferguson

