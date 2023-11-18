Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

2.01: Regheeb

Greatgadian, Udaberri and Storm Catcher are solid all-weather performers with quite a bit in their favour, but there should be more to come from Regheeb and Archie Watson's three-year-old is taken to improve past them all. The selection had a valid excuse in very testing conditions at Nottingham last time and had won impressively over course and distance the time before.

Richard O'Brien

Regheeb 14:01 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

Navan

2.05: Zanahiyr

Though he ran terribly in this race last year, Zanahiyr rediscovered his best form after and comes into this renewal with a win under his girth, so will be difficult to beat. Previous winners Home By The Lee and Sire Du Berlais will have to be at their best under Grade 1 penalties. Last year's runner-up Bob Olinger could shake them all up if near his best.

Tyrone Molloy

Zanahiyr 14:05 Navan View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Wetherby

1.19: Rafferty's Return

Two-time course winner Rafferty's Return runs off his last winning mark and earns the vote in the expectation he will improve for his recent reappearance outing here. Haafapiece also likes it here but the main threat could come from Bashers Reflection, who was progressive last season and could build on his respectable comeback third.

Ben Hutton

Rafferty's Return 13:19 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Cheltenham

2.20: Unexpected Party

The Real Whacker and Stage Star may take each other on for the lead and end up doing too much but they are otherwise respected, being Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winners who look open to further improvement this season. A strong alternative is the tactically versatile Unexpected Party, who has solid form and should build on his Chepstow reappearance success. Second choice is Easy As That, with his stable in cracking form. Fugitif (third choice) holds solid claims in first-time cheekpieces back here, while Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark give Laura Morgan a robust hand and Angels Breath has possibilities returned to chasing.

Steve Boow

Unexpected Party 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Uttoxeter

3.22: Awesome Foursome

Irish point-to-point winner James Jet made an encouraging start to his rules career in the spring and is open to significant improvement in handicaps this season. He will be feared if strong in the betting but preference is for Awesome Foursome, who took his form to a new level when scoring on heavy ground in September and has since run well in defeat.

Chris Wilson

Awesome Foursome 15:22 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Wolverhampton

7.30: Ultramarine

A course-and-distance event 12 days ago saw Ultramarine finish an unlucky third and he makes most appeal. Second on the list is the reliable Mumayaz, with the in-form Scott Dixon-trained A Pint Of Bear and Catesby also considered.

Richard O'Brien

Ultramarine 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: David Evans

