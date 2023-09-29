Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

5.10: Might And Mercy

Though Might And Mercy finished down the field at Navan (mile), she was not disgraced and back in trip here, allied with a kind draw, a valuable rider's 7lb claim, and first-time cheekpeices thrown into the mix, she ticks a lot of the right boxes. Petit Calvados is highly interesting, but the lack of a recent run is a slight worry, whilst Hero Of The Hour and Tai Singh Yeh could also be a factor.

Seamus Howard

Gowran Park

3.50: Magical Zoe

The ground will likely be key to the outcome. Magical Zoe could make into one of the regular players in top-level Irish hurdle races this season. Say Goodbye seems more likely to handle conditions than the others.

Johnny Ward

Magical Zoe 15:50 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: A P Heskin Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Haydock

4.20: Circuit Breaker

The well-bred Circuit Breaker (nap) smacked of a stayer with more to offer when winning comfortably at Kempton and today's conditions won't faze him. Flower Of Dubai appeals as the most solid alternative, as Maxident isn't the easiest to assess, Miller Spirit is up in trip and Urban Outlook up in class.

Alistair Jones

Circuit Breaker 16:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newcastle

8.00: Eldrickjones

A cracking race of its type with Irish Flame, Bushfire, Dreamrocker, Star Zinc and Lady Wormsley all having something to recommend them. This may rest between Tuscan and Eldrickjones (nap) though, with both having plummeted down the weights in recent times. Tuscan met trouble galore at Ayr last week and looks a winner-in-waiting but a wind operation and drop to Class 5 company saw the selection saunter home over 7f here ten days ago and he will be hard to beat under a penalty.

Paul Smith

Eldrickjones 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Newmarket

5.55: Real Gain

Thrice-raced colt Real Gain (nap) should be suited by this step back up in distance and looks capable of further progress. Crack Shot, another 3yo who should have more to offer, is feared most ahead of Turntable who has won this contest for the last two years.

Steve Boow

Real Gain 17:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Worcester

4.30: Artemis Angel

In a competitive race for the grade the suggestion is Irish raider Artemis Angel (nap), who faced an impossible task against a very useful chaser when second over hurdles at Bellewstown last month but was nicely clear of the others. Blue Sans bids for her fourth win in a row and is feared most but good cases can also be made for Ma Belle Noire and Pennsylvanie.

Chris Wilson

Artemis Angel 16:30 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Ben Bromley (5lb) Tnr: C O'Keeffe

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Haydock on Friday afternoon

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.