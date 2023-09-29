Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Circuit Breaker 4.20 Haydock

Had excuses two runs ago and progressive otherwise, most recently winning over 2m at Kempton (AW) with a bit in hand; 4lb rise could have been worse and he's shown a liking for these conditions.

Artemis Angel 4.30 Worcester

0-11 over hurdles but hasn't been with current yard long and was a creditable second to a handicap blot at Bellewstown (2m4½f, good) last month; will be fine over this trip and features prominently in calculations.

Real Gain 5.55 Newmarket

Unexposed colt whose form figures read 113; scored twice on AW (1m/1m2f) then kept on for third in York handicap (1m, good) switched to turf, shaping as if this step back up in distance will prove ideal; open to further progress and warrants respect.

Eldrickjones 8.00 Newcastle

Smart 2yo who suffered with the handicapper as a 3yo; slow start to 2023 too but the combination of a wind operation and a drop into Class 5 company saw him bounce back to form with a 7f win here ten days ago (well backed); looked to have loads in hand there and he'll take some beating if anywhere near that level.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.