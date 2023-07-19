Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.05: Hitched

C&D winners Eye Of The Water and Lilandra (second choice) bring solid credentials to the table and Roger Varian's low-mileage Paco's Pride is weighted to have a say too. But Hitched has more to offer judged on his strong-travelling Yarmouth second and he looks the way to go off the same mark.
Peter Entwistle

Hitched17:05 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

Catterick

2.52: La Forza

Having posted a very solid effort on his sole start this season, La Forza could well go one better and open his account. Jamil, who is much more exposed but remains unbeaten over C&D, is feared most. Last year's third Point Of Honour should go well again.
Steve Boow

La Forza14:52 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Alice Tregoning (3lb)Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Killarney

6.20: Mea Domina

Only two of these boast an official rating in three figures, and both merely scrape into that category with a mark of 100. One of them is Mea Domina, a French import who looks worthy of her mark on the basis of early-season form. She may prove too good for the identically-rated Indian Wish, whose year-younger stablemate Zoinnocent is respected. Eternal Silence and Unless are also of some interest.
Alan Sweetman

Mea Domina18:20 Killarney
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Uttoxeter

4.40: Junior Massini

There has been plenty to like about how Junior Massini has been winning his races and he's taken to complete the four-timer. Carlo Du Berlais has also made a bright start over fences and he's the second choice followed by Reign Suepreme.
Alistair Jones

Junior Massini16:40 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Wolverhampton

8.00: Alioski

Optik makes the shortlist after four consecutive silver medals, while Dame Sarra is another to consider if building on her latest performance on turf, but the choice is Alioski who has winning form on Tapeta and ran really well to finish third last time on his return from six months off. Despite the penalty for her recent Chepstow success, C&D winner Miss Sligo may provide the main danger.
David Bellingham

Alioski20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (7lb)Tnr: Gary Brown

Yarmouth

8.10: Rewilding

Moulin Booj probably ran better than the bare form suggests when fifth over 7f on last month's handicap debut and might be dangerous if today's drop to 5f pays dividends but there should still be more to come from Rewilding, who raced on the wing without cover when placed at Windsor last month and still has low mileage. Selina's Star and Universal Grace were placed in the same C&D event a fortnight ago, while Mucky Mulconry also enters the equation.
Chris Wilson

Rewilding20:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: Robert Cowell

Published on 19 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 19 July 2023
