Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.05: Hitched

C&D winners Eye Of The Water and Lilandra (second choice) bring solid credentials to the table and Roger Varian's low-mileage Paco's Pride is weighted to have a say too. But Hitched has more to offer judged on his strong-travelling Yarmouth second and he looks the way to go off the same mark.

Peter Entwistle

Hitched 17:05 Bath View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: David Simcock

Catterick

2.52: La Forza

Having posted a very solid effort on his sole start this season, La Forza could well go one better and open his account. Jamil, who is much more exposed but remains unbeaten over C&D, is feared most. Last year's third Point Of Honour should go well again.

Steve Boow

La Forza 14:52 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Miss Alice Tregoning (3lb) Tnr: Marcus Tregoning

Killarney

6.20: Mea Domina

Only two of these boast an official rating in three figures, and both merely scrape into that category with a mark of 100. One of them is Mea Domina, a French import who looks worthy of her mark on the basis of early-season form. She may prove too good for the identically-rated Indian Wish, whose year-younger stablemate Zoinnocent is respected. Eternal Silence and Unless are also of some interest.

Alan Sweetman

Mea Domina 18:20 Killarney View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Uttoxeter

4.40: Junior Massini

There has been plenty to like about how Junior Massini has been winning his races and he's taken to complete the four-timer. Carlo Du Berlais has also made a bright start over fences and he's the second choice followed by Reign Suepreme.

Alistair Jones

Junior Massini 16:40 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Wolverhampton

8.00: Alioski

Optik makes the shortlist after four consecutive silver medals, while Dame Sarra is another to consider if building on her latest performance on turf, but the choice is Alioski who has winning form on Tapeta and ran really well to finish third last time on his return from six months off. Despite the penalty for her recent Chepstow success, C&D winner Miss Sligo may provide the main danger.

David Bellingham

Alioski 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (7lb) Tnr: Gary Brown

Yarmouth

8.10: Rewilding

Moulin Booj probably ran better than the bare form suggests when fifth over 7f on last month's handicap debut and might be dangerous if today's drop to 5f pays dividends but there should still be more to come from Rewilding, who raced on the wing without cover when placed at Windsor last month and still has low mileage. Selina's Star and Universal Grace were placed in the same C&D event a fortnight ago, while Mucky Mulconry also enters the equation.

Chris Wilson

Rewilding 20:10 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: Robert Cowell

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday



Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.