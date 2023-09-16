Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.00: Cluedo

A big field but only a handful make any great appeal. Magnificence and Beyond Equal are used to plying their trade in stronger company and will benefit from the likely strong pace. Sarah's Verse is likely to bounce back from a quiet run last time but the two to appeal most are course specialist Regal Envoy and the unexposed 3yo CLUEDO (nap). Preference is for Henry Candy's filly, who should be able to tuck in behind the early speed from stall 2 and should appreciate this stiffer test judged on the way she kept on behind an in-form sprinter here last month.

Paul Smith

Cluedo 16:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Chester

2.40: First Impression

Course form is invaluable around here and FIRST IMPRESSION (nap) showed his liking for this place when winning over C&D last month. He is 5lb higher, but that win came after a three-month absence and he makes plenty of appeal in his follow-up bid, especially if the ground remains on the soft side. Triple C&D winner Box To Box is also respected, although he would make more appeal if the ground dried out so the biggest danger may come from Baryshnikov, another multiple C&D winner, who has dropped 4lb lower than when last successful and may get the solid pace he needs.

David Bellingham

First Impression 14:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Doncaster

2.25: Dusky Lord

The strong finisher Call Me Ginger has shown all his old chutzpah of late and comes here with a good chance again, as does Chipstead who was first home in this race last September but demoted in favour of Jim Goldie's runner. Badri's improvement seems to know no bounds but DUSKY LORD (nap) has a much better chance than a big price suggests. He put up smart performances the only times that cheekpieces were fitted in 2022, particularly impressing when coming right away from a big field in the Ayr Silver Cup, and he looked by no means off his game on his latest turf start. The refitting of the headgear for the first time this season could again prove the making of him. The 2021 winner Hurricane Ivor showed enough earlier in the season to be worth a look, while Kimngrace looked to be coming to hand at York recently. At the top of the weights, Annaf and Kings Lynn are by no means dismissed either, but Call Me Ginger can be the main danger to the selection.

Emily Weber

Dusky Lord 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Stuart Williams

Lingfield

2.33: Artisan Dancer

Charlie Johnston looks to have found a good opportunity for ARTISAN DANCER (nap) to complete a hat-trick and he is taken to defy his latest 4lb rise, now upped again in trip. The consistent Capricorn Prince looks like being his biggest challenger. Murhib is respected but may be better for the outing, while Huscari is back on a handy mark and is not written off.

Jonathan Doidge

Artisan Dancer 14:33 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Musselburgh

3.42: War Defender

Cosa Sara looked unlucky last week at Carlisle but, with rain forecast, preference is for WAR DEFENDER (nap). It will be interesting to see what John Butler can do with Victory House who needs checking in the betting.

Alistair Jones

War Defender 15:42 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

Navan

2.45: First Dare

This can go the way of FIRST DARE (nap) who posted a career best last time out and she looks up to giving her jockey, Maxine O'Sullivan, back-to-back wins in this race. Banntown Girl and Ricky Langford are two others arriving in good form and they look like the main dangers.

Phill Anderson

First Dare 14:45 Navan View Racecard Jky: Miss M O'Sullivan Tnr: Liz Doyle

