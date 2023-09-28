Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Blown Away 2.25 Newmarket

Kept on for promising third on the other Newmarket course (7f, good to firm) on his second start, then won at Chelmsford (1m, AW) a fortnight ago; in top hands and has the potential to be better than his opening mark.

Alyanaabi 3.35 Newmarket

From an excellent Shadwell family and he's in the Dewhurst; overcame distinct greenness to justify favouritism at Salisbury (6f, good to firm) and didn't get the clearest of runs when fourth at Ascot (7f, good) in a Listed race that has worked out well (the winner challenged away from him); retains significant potential.

Beyond Borders 4.30 Pontefract

Confirmed the promise of his Thirsk win when winning a competitive Racing League nursery at Wolverhampton three weeks ago; up 6lb but there's more to come from him and he's a leading contender.

Roman Art 6.30 Southwell

A maiden after seven runs but he seemed to respond well to first-time blinkers when clear third over C&D last month; never really had a good track position that day and the form has worked out very well; big player if the headgear continues to aid him.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket and Perth on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.