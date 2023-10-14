Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.00: Lunar Space

Daisy Roots, Kodi Noir and the unexposed Poppaea all have something to recommend them but LUNAR SPACE (nap) won with plenty to spare at Wolverhampton last week and a 7lb rise shouldn't be beyond this one-time smart operator now he's back in the groove.

Paul Smith

Lunar Space 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Chepstow

4.50: Shared

Afadil ended his productive juvenile season with a big-field handicap win in the spring and has scope for further progress this term but the suggestion is SHARED (nap), who never really had a clear shot at the leaders in the home straight here in April but kept on admirably well for a close third off today's mark. Jilaijone ran very well in France last month and is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Shared 16:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Hexham

3.20: Our Sam

Fabuleux Du Clos (second choice) is not yet fully exposed and looks well worth another crack at this sort of trip, while Celestial Horizon has tumbled down the weights and warrants close attention in the betting market. However, OUR SAM (nap) went up only 3lb for winning a competitive race on soft ground at Cartmel seven weeks ago and is taken to complete a hat-trick.

Chris Wilson

Our Sam 15:20 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

Naas

2.50: Emperor Of Rome

In the last six years, this event has been won by horses drawn no higher than four. That trend is worth bearing in mind, but perhaps EMPEROR OF ROME (nap), a lightly-raced colt whose form ties in with Listed winner Pipsy, can score from stall five. Likely dangers are the low-drawn pair Gloucester and Glamorously. Of those drawn high, Jalaybee appeals as one who could be well enough treated in his first handicap.

Alan Sweetman

Emperor Of Rome 14:50 Naas View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newmarket

2.40: The Shunter

In the expectation of soft or heavy ground, it may well be the jumpers who come to the fore and there is no shortage of high-profile candidates in that group. Pied Piper has dominated the betting this week and his jockey Ryan Moore could presumably have chosen from a few, while Not So Sleepy has already been placed three times in the Cesarewitch and Goshen is a serious eyecatcher, but preference is for THE SHUNTER (nap) who looks well equipped to shine again now that he gets a major stamina test in this sphere. Emiyn and Jesse Evans may prove best among the established performers who have already put their best foot forward in Flat handicaps this year, but Golden Shot's runaway win on soft ground in August makes him the chief threat. Grand Providence is an improving 3yo and Geremia could be worth a dabble among the outsiders.

Richard Austen

The Shunter 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Emmet Mullins

York

2.25: Pendleton

Last month's Ayr Gold Cup is a key piece of form. Significantly came home in front of 23 rivals despite having to wait for a run, and he may again have the measure of the 11 who re-oppose, although Albasheer and Montassib are feared. Apollo One richly deserves to win a big sprint and should be thereabouts once more, while Irish raider Laugh A Minute is a regular in this race and commands respect, but the most compelling claims belong to Significantly's stablemate PENDLETON (nap). An impressive winner on his first run for the yard at Thirsk, he's well treated on old form despite a 5lb rise, has a very solid record at York and wouldn't be inconvenienced by rain.

Richard O'Brien

Pendleton 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Julie Camacho

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Chelmsford on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.