Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Doncaster

2.30: Impeller

Drying ground would bring Touchwood into the argument in the returning cheekpieces, while the application of a visor appears to have helped Beauty Choice who shouldn't mind what the weather does. He looks a serious player, but preference is for IMPELLER who is 4lb higher than for his latest Carlisle success but just 1lb higher than when winning over this course and distance last summer. After John, Lezardrieux and Madame Fenella are others to consider.

David Bellingham

Impeller 14:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

Leopardstown

6.22: Zarinsk

Tarawa is a likely scorer at this level, but the likeliest winner is ZARINSK who was convincing in the Brownstown Stakes two weeks ago and for whom soft ground holds no fears. Power Under Me and the unexposed Lord Massusus should also go well.

Justin O'Hanlon

Zarinsk 18:22 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Limerick

6.35: Walking The Walk

Tuff Days will surely get his head in front sooner or later but the wait may have to continue as these conditions might be too soft for him. Preference is for WALKING THE WALK, whose consistency counts for a lot at this level, and he'll give his running once more under conditions that suit. If taking his recent run over fences at face value, then How Decc has to be respected.

Alistair Jones

Walking The Walk 18:35 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Newbury

7.45: Cinnodin

The three-year-old CINNODIN has done very well over 1m4f and 1m6f this year and there can be optimism this first crack at 2m will prompt further improvement. Course-and-distance winner Tin Fandango went close at Chepstow last time and is second choice, ahead of the handicap newcomer Spiced Rum who could benefit from the step up in trip.

Ben Hutton

Cinnodin 19:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Sandown

4.55: Loughville

Most of the field are very lightly raced and unexposed but a fair few also have major questions to answer already. Kamanika is not one of those, having won two 1m2f handicaps already this term, the latest last time out. She should go well again but may prove vulnerable to improvement from the seasonal and handicap debutante LOUGHVILLE who showed promise on the all-weather as a two-year-old. Surrey Belle may be second best, following her second in a 1m2f handicap at Ffos Las where she looked a bit better than the bare result.

Richard Austen

Loughville 16:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Alan King

Worcester

2.50: Bagheera Ginge

Having split a pair of subsequent winners over 2m4f here last month, BAGHEERA GINGE looks to have a strong chance of claiming his first chasing success. Biowavego finished behind Gats And Co on his chasing debut but should improve for that experience and is feared most.

Jonathan Neesom

Bagheera Ginge 14:50 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Yarmouth

8.30: Like A Tiger

A good finale. LIKE A TIGER should get his ground this time and this Group-entered colt can show he's a three-year-old still very much on the up. The returning Eagle's Way was 4-4 in his three-year-old career and is unlikely to give up his unbeaten handicap record without a fight. Next on the list is progressive front-runner Cumulonimbus.

Andrew Sheret

Like A Tiger 20:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: James Ferguson

