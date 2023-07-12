Racing Post logo
TippingNap Of The Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

6.40: All In The Hips

Top of the list is triple sprint winner All In The Hips (nap), who is versatile ground-wise and hit a personal best with her close call at this track two weeks ago. She's on the same mark as for that clear second and has leading claims if she can back that up. Beau Roc is feared most on her drop back in trip/grade, although Katar was only just caught at Salisbury on her penultimate run and is a big player if she can recapture that form. Another to keep an eye on is the handicap newcomer Autumn Lights.
David Moon

Silk
All In The Hips18:40 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: David Evans

Catterick

3.40: Platinum Girl

Catterick should suit the front-running style of Platinum Girl (nap) and this consistent filly is taken to add to this season's wins at Wetherby and Carlisle. Pop World showed promise on both 2yo starts and is feared most, on the assumption she needed last month's reappearance outing. Creative Style, Just Janet and Vixey are others to consider.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Platinum Girl15:40 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

Dundalk

3.25: Pivotal Revive

If Time Tells All puts his best foot forward he might be hard to beat, while there is plenty of quality at her best about Sandy Creeke. The one to beat though looks to be Pivotal Revive (nap) with the step back up to 1m and the return to this surface in his favour.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Pivotal Revive15:25 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Fairyhouse

6.50: Zarinsk

The more rain the better for Zarinsk (nap) whose standout run came in the mud when making all in a strong Group 3 at Leopardstown. She has since only just missed out on the placings in a French Group 2. American Sonja has a bit to find with the selection but she comes here on the back of a personal best in France. Cigamia faces no easy task conceding weight to the 3yos but has each-way claims.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Zarinsk18:50 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Kempton

8.30: Mawkeb

Three-time C&D winner Dynakite has to make the shortlist provided the run isn't needed after three months off but the vote goes to Mawkeb (nap), who has fallen 8lb below his last winning mark and drops into Class 6 company for the first time.
David Bellingham

Silk
Mawkeb20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Lingfield

4.30: Part Time Britain

Grey Gray, the only winner in the field, should benefit from 6f and go well, while Mediate Alexander, Moreginplease and Seven Aces (second choice) also have bits of form that bring them into the reckoning. Part Time Britain (nap) looks ready for 6f now though and his last two runs have both suggested that there is a bigger run around the corner.
Paul Smith

Silk
Part Time Britain16:30 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David Evans

Yarmouth

2.20: Hitched

David Simcock's Hitched (nap) came from last to first when winning with a bit up his sleeve at Chepstow and he's only 2lb higher here. Adace is capable of winning races off her current mark and she was bang there last time at Windsor. Recent course winner Good Humor also makes the shortlist.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Hitched14:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: David Simcock

Published on 12 July 2023
