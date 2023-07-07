Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team.

Bellewstown

4.10: Zero Fighter

This looks like a good opportunity for Zero Fighter (nap) who ran a big race on handicap debut last month and a reproduction of that effort should be enough to win this on these terms. Bringsty has been running well in claimers this term and is the main danger back down in trip.

Phill Anderson

Zero Fighter 16:10 Bellewstown Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Noel Meade

Beverley

8.45: Boom Boom Pow

This can go to Boom Boom Pow (nap), who has done very well since her stable switch in May and is effectively only 2lb higher than when opening her account with a pretty convincing AW win nine days ago. Rockonmecca has been knocking on the door in recent months but has to contend with a 5lb rise for her recent Redcar second, and a bigger threat to the selection may emerge from The Muffin Man.

Chris Wilson

Boom Boom Pow 20:45 Beverley Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: Jo Davis

Doncaster

4.40: Grand Providence

The step up in distance looks likely to bring about further improvement from handicap debutante Grand Providence (nap), who has the added bonus of a hefty age allowance which means she's getting loads of weight from her elders. \bIsle Of Sark\p, who is unexposed as a stayer, is feared most.

Steve Boow

Grand Providence 16:40 Doncaster Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Haydock

7.50: Metabolt

The progressive four-year-old Metabolt (nap) can make it 3-3 for the season having won over C&D and at Windsor on his two runs this term. Young Fire secured his fourth course win when scoring here a fortnight ago and he may be the chief danger, while the lightly raced three-year-old Garner retains potential. Paws For Thought won in good style at Chester last Friday but that unique course brings out the best in him.

Ben Hutton

Metabolt 19:50 Haydock Jky: Laura Pearson (3lb) Tnr: David Loughnane

Newton Abbot

5.00: Investment Manager

The likeliest winner appears to be Investment Manager (nap), especially if recent wind surgery has a beneficial effect. D'Jango has claims at his best but another to have undergone a wind op, O'Faolains Lad might offer most danger.

Jonathan Neesom

Investment Manager 17:00 Newton Abbot Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Sandown

1.55: Dream Composer

Clarendon House's third in the Dash brings him right into the reckoning, while Korker (second choice) has looked as good as ever in defeat this year and last week's Newcastle second off this mark was a rock-solid effort. Dream Composer (nap) came up short in the Wokingham last time but he's building up an excellent record over 5f and good or slower ground will be right up his street. He can continue on his upward trajectory.

Paul Smith

Dream Composer 13:55 Sandown Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Wexford

5.05: Littlefoot

Fairly competitive. Suttons Hill has been gradually progressive over hurdles and is a leading player, and Chrisco may fare better up in trip with a hood fitted, but Littlefoot (nap) is bred to appreciate this distance and has done very little wrong in his career to date.

Mark Nunan

Littlefoot 17:05 Wexford Jky: Liam McKenna (5lb) Tnr: M A Molloy

