Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Ascot

3.35: Fresh

Attractively handicapped FRESH (nap) can make it third time lucky in this contest, assuming track position falls his way this time. Baradar (second choice) commands respect in the retained cheekpieces, while the well-in Popmaster and highly progressive Quinault are other strong contenders. In-form Maywake completes the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Fresh 15:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: James Fanshawe

Curragh

1.45: Kitty Rose

If handling this softer ground, KITTY ROSE (nap) can maintain her unbeaten record. Brilliant holds claims but looks vulnerable to less exposed and likely improvers such as Unreasonable and Foxtrot Zulu.

Alan Hewison

Kitty Rose 13:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Fairyhouse

2.30: Flanking Maneuver

If he runs close to the form of his third in last season's Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan, FLANKING MANEUVER (nap) will be hard to beat and he has run well fresh more than once. Genois has an edge in race fitness and experience over many of these and should give a good account.

Mark Nunan

Flanking Maneuver 14:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Noel Meade

Fontwell

4.35: Mr Freedom

A few of these look to be high in the weights and there are three possibilities for the front-running role. MR FREEDOM (nap) has come a long way from humble beginnings and can take another step up the ladder by winning this. Soul Icon is feared most.

Jonathan Neesom

Mr Freedom 16:35 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Marc Goldstein Tnr: Sheena West

Newmarket

5.00: Speriamo

C&D winner SPERIAMO (nap) was a good third over 1m here a fortnight ago, when shaping as though this drop back to 7f could be a positive move, and she is the selection. The very lightly raced Vermilion could have untapped potential and she is feared most, ahead of Zouzanna who returned to form at Ascot last month. Fellow last-time-out winner Coco Jamboo is also respected.

Ben Hutton

Speriamo 17:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Philip McBride

Redcar

5.35: Ventura Express

This looks competitive with pace spread across the track, albeit with the pick of the early speed perhaps from stall eight and lower. With that in mind, the otherwise appealing Mersea and Muker could be compromised and this may well be the day that things fall into place for VENTURA EXPRESS (nap). The selection has some strong form to his name despite some unconvincing formfigures and this drop in class can see him resume winning ways. His trainer, who runs three in the race, won the corresponding event in 2018 and 2021. Alexi Boy (second choice) still has some potential at 5f and commands respect on his handicap debut.

Paul Smith

Ventura Express 17:35 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

Wolverhampton

5.30: Kaaress

The most obvious answer is KAARESS (nap) who, after some intervention by the stewards four weeks ago, is bidding to complete a hat-trick of nursery wins at this track. Supreme Tenacity improved to chase home a well-handicapped rival on his recent nursery debut and now makes his AW debut from the same mark. Salsa Dancer might have given the selection something to think about had he not suffered interference here last time and can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Kaaress 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Ollie Pears

