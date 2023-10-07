Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ascot
3.35: Fresh
Attractively handicapped FRESH (nap) can make it third time lucky in this contest, assuming track position falls his way this time. Baradar (second choice) commands respect in the retained cheekpieces, while the well-in Popmaster and highly progressive Quinault are other strong contenders. In-form Maywake completes the shortlist.
Steve Boow
Curragh
1.45: Kitty Rose
If handling this softer ground, KITTY ROSE (nap) can maintain her unbeaten record. Brilliant holds claims but looks vulnerable to less exposed and likely improvers such as Unreasonable and Foxtrot Zulu.
Alan Hewison
Fairyhouse
2.30: Flanking Maneuver
If he runs close to the form of his third in last season's Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan, FLANKING MANEUVER (nap) will be hard to beat and he has run well fresh more than once. Genois has an edge in race fitness and experience over many of these and should give a good account.
Mark Nunan
Fontwell
4.35: Mr Freedom
A few of these look to be high in the weights and there are three possibilities for the front-running role. MR FREEDOM (nap) has come a long way from humble beginnings and can take another step up the ladder by winning this. Soul Icon is feared most.
Jonathan Neesom
Newmarket
5.00: Speriamo
C&D winner SPERIAMO (nap) was a good third over 1m here a fortnight ago, when shaping as though this drop back to 7f could be a positive move, and she is the selection. The very lightly raced Vermilion could have untapped potential and she is feared most, ahead of Zouzanna who returned to form at Ascot last month. Fellow last-time-out winner Coco Jamboo is also respected.
Ben Hutton
Redcar
5.35: Ventura Express
This looks competitive with pace spread across the track, albeit with the pick of the early speed perhaps from stall eight and lower. With that in mind, the otherwise appealing Mersea and Muker could be compromised and this may well be the day that things fall into place for VENTURA EXPRESS (nap). The selection has some strong form to his name despite some unconvincing formfigures and this drop in class can see him resume winning ways. His trainer, who runs three in the race, won the corresponding event in 2018 and 2021. Alexi Boy (second choice) still has some potential at 5f and commands respect on his handicap debut.
Paul Smith
Wolverhampton
5.30: Kaaress
The most obvious answer is KAARESS (nap) who, after some intervention by the stewards four weeks ago, is bidding to complete a hat-trick of nursery wins at this track. Supreme Tenacity improved to chase home a well-handicapped rival on his recent nursery debut and now makes his AW debut from the same mark. Salsa Dancer might have given the selection something to think about had he not suffered interference here last time and can also feature.
Chris Wilson
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Saturday
- Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Keeneland on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three picks at Sha Tin on Sunday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Saturday
- Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two fancies at Keeneland on Saturday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three picks at Sha Tin on Sunday