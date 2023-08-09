Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Brighton

4.30: No Turning Back

Tony Carroll is responsible for five of the field, including last year's winner Sapphire's Moon, and Madrinho. The most interesting runner though is the lightly raced filly No Turning Back (nap). She has finished runner-up on both previous visits to Brighton, including when getting close to an in-form Heer's Sadie last time.

Mark Rowntree

No Turning Back 16:30 Brighton Jky: Paddy Bradley (3lb) Tnr: Pat Phelan

Chepstow

7.00: Gordon Grey

There should still be more to come from lightly raced colt Gordon Grey (nap), who was a clear second on his handicap debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago. He gets a narrow verdict over Shahbaz, who went close off today's mark over 1m last month and will be suited by today's return to 1m2f. I Still Have Faith has won his last two from a long way off the pace, and his running style could make it difficult for the handicapper to get to the bottom of him.

Chris Wilson

Gordon Grey 19:00 Chepstow Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ian Williams

Nottingham

4.10: Mascani

The market spoke loudly in favour of Mascani (nap) ahead of his handicap debut a month ago, when upped to this trip from 6f, and he won with something in hand. A 3lb rise for that looks fair and he's open to more improvement than the likes of Star Start (second choice) and Zaakara.

Graham Wheldon

Mascani 16:10 Nottingham Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Salisbury

7.23: Firenze Rosa

Joy Choi didn't enjoy the cleanest run through when just behind Firenze Rosa (nap) here 12 days ago and she's weighted to turn the tables but things are not that cut and dried. The selection has since gone on to win at Lingfield and she can follow up back down in trip. Tilia Cordata and Clownsman could still have bigger efforts in them.

Paul Smith

Firenze Rosa 19:23 Salisbury Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Rachel Cook & John Bridger

Sandown

7.45: Tough Enough

Tough Enough (nap) doesn't pull his chance away stepping up to 7f for the first time he should take some stopping as he's a 3yo who looks to be heading in the right direction. Riot backed up his Doncaster win with a fourth from too far back at York and may provide the chief threat ahead of the reliable Chola Empire.

Andrew Sheret

Tough Enough 19:45 Sandown Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

Sligo

5.35: Coole Cherry

Seemingly not too many to concentrate on. Coole Cherry (nap) appeals as the type to improve for the switch to hurdles and gets the vote over Air Drop and Ta Na La

Alan Hewison

Coole Cherry 17:35 Sligo Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Yarmouth

4.20: Blue Anteres

In a race that will not take a great deal of winning the in-form Blue Anteres (nap) looks the one to beat with Wolverhampton winner Dame Sarra another likely to go well.

Colin Russell

Blue Anteres 16:20 Yarmouth Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

