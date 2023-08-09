The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Chepstow and Sandown on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Alumnus (4.00 Brighton)

This Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old took the eye with a very encouraging run at Glorious Goodwood last week and quickly turns out in the 1m4f Brighton Challenge. A winner at Newcastle in June, he finished a short-head third at that track on his penultimate start and kept on really well to take fifth over 1m3f at Goodwood six days ago. He runs off the same mark in this and the unique undulations of Brighton should be fine. The Johnston team also struck in this race last year with a similar sort.

State Of Desire (6.45 Sandown)

This contest has been won by very smart sorts Westover and Arrest in the last two years and this Godolphin-owned son of Frankel could be another useful performer. A good third on his debut at Yarmouth in May, in which the first and second have won subsequently as well as running well in the Coventry Stakes, he stepped up again but was no match for a highly-regarded stablemate at Haydock last time. That was another step in the right direction and more progression can be expected, while his trainer Charlie Appleby has been operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Able Kane (8.30 Chepstow)

A bit of juice in the ground should not hinder this Rod Millman-trained six-year-old in landing another valuable prize in the 7f handicap on the second night of the Racing League. A winner at Newmarket at this trip in June, he ran a stormer on good to soft on the Racing League's opening night at Yarmouth when runner-up in a similar contest. He goes off the same mark of 90 in this and the in-form Millman yard cannot be ignored with runners at Chepstow. He is operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate there this season.

