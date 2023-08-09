Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Riot (7.45 Sandown)
David O'Meara keeps churning out the winners and this handicapper arrives in great form on the back of a win at Doncaster and fourth at York when trying to come from too far back.
Steffan Edwards
Alumnus (4.00 Brighton)
Very good third off his current mark of 80 at Newcastle on his penultimate start and a real eyecatcher when a staying-on fifth at Glorious Goodwood last week. Back up in trip and trainer Charlie Johnston landed this race last year.
Matt Rennie
Afloat (3.50 Yarmouth)
Showed improved form when an easy winner over course and distance last week, beating a well handicapped rival boasting a good Yarmouth record, and Rae Guest's filly is well-in here under a 6lb penalty.
Paul Curtis
Executive Decision (6.30 Chepstow)
Fulfilled earlier promise when scoring smoothly at Goodwood last week and can shrug off her penalty.
Dave Edwards
Corymbosa (3.20 Yarmouth)
The daughter of Frankel ran well when third at Newcastle in the spring and is fancied to score at the third attempt after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
Fantasy Believer (7.30 Chepstow)
Arrives following a good win over this distance at Newmarket and, with his yard in flying form of late, has every chance of replicating the feat, especially if the ground continues to dry out.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'His is a gimme of a mark' - Keith Melrose with four Thursday bets
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.