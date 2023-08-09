Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Riot (7.45 Sandown)

David O'Meara keeps churning out the winners and this handicapper arrives in great form on the back of a win at Doncaster and fourth at York when trying to come from too far back.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Riot19:45 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Alumnus (4.00 Brighton)

Very good third off his current mark of 80 at Newcastle on his penultimate start and a real eyecatcher when a staying-on fifth at Glorious Goodwood last week. Back up in trip and trainer Charlie Johnston landed this race last year.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Alumnus16:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Afloat (3.50 Yarmouth)

Showed improved form when an easy winner over course and distance last week, beating a well handicapped rival boasting a good Yarmouth record, and Rae Guest's filly is well-in here under a 6lb penalty.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Afloat15:50 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Rae Guest

Speed figures

Executive Decision (6.30 Chepstow)

Fulfilled earlier promise when scoring smoothly at Goodwood last week and can shrug off her penalty.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Executive Decision18:30 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Corymbosa (3.20 Yarmouth)

The daughter of Frankel ran well when third at Newcastle in the spring and is fancied to score at the third attempt after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes

Silk
Corymbosa15:20 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Fantasy Believer (7.30 Chepstow)

Arrives following a good win over this distance at Newmarket and, with his yard in flying form of late, has every chance of replicating the feat, especially if the ground continues to dry out.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Fantasy Believer19:30 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 18:14, 9 August 2023
