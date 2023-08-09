Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Riot (7.45 Sandown)

David O'Meara keeps churning out the winners and this handicapper arrives in great form on the back of a win at Doncaster and fourth at York when trying to come from too far back.

Steffan Edwards

Riot 19:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Alumnus (4.00 Brighton)

Very good third off his current mark of 80 at Newcastle on his penultimate start and a real eyecatcher when a staying-on fifth at Glorious Goodwood last week. Back up in trip and trainer Charlie Johnston landed this race last year.

Matt Rennie

Alumnus 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Afloat (3.50 Yarmouth)

Showed improved form when an easy winner over course and distance last week, beating a well handicapped rival boasting a good Yarmouth record, and Rae Guest's filly is well-in here under a 6lb penalty.

Paul Curtis

Afloat 15:50 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Rae Guest

Speed figures

Executive Decision (6.30 Chepstow)

Fulfilled earlier promise when scoring smoothly at Goodwood last week and can shrug off her penalty.

Dave Edwards

Executive Decision 18:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Newmarket nap

Corymbosa (3.20 Yarmouth)

The daughter of Frankel ran well when third at Newcastle in the spring and is fancied to score at the third attempt after some decent work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Corymbosa 15:20 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Dark horse

Fantasy Believer (7.30 Chepstow)

Arrives following a good win over this distance at Newmarket and, with his yard in flying form of late, has every chance of replicating the feat, especially if the ground continues to dry out.

Jamie Griffith

Fantasy Believer 19:30 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing

