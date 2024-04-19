Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Thursday's bet bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Ayr
2.20: Catch Him Derry
Gwennie May Boy has won twice (including a hot handicap at Aintree on Saturday) since beating stablemate CATCH HIM DERRY into second at Bangor in February, suggesting the Dan Skelton-trained 6yo is well handicapped off today's 5lb higher mark. Stuart Edmunds continues to enjoy an excellent season and his lightly raced 7yo One Eye On Vegas is second choice, ahead of War Soldier, who could relish the step up in trip. The extra yardage may also prompt improvement from Taras Halls and Whistle Stop Tour, while Mt Fugi Park and Ten Lengths Tom are others who could run well.
Ben Hutton
Bath
5.15: Bated Breeze
Clyde Bay (second choice), Miss Stormy Night and Outer Edge are all capable of better but BATED BREEZE was a big eyecatcher at Kempton on his seasonal return and a 1lb drop for that third placing looks generous. He made up a vast amount of ground from 3f out to 1f out on that occasion but those exertions saw him tie up close home. He looks well handicapped and can prove that point here.
Paul Smith
Exeter
7.00: Dunstall Rambler
Not many enter this with obvious claims but one who does is DUNSTALL RAMBLER, who was challenging for the lead when coming down at the last on his recent chased debut and is taken to gain compensation. This trip on a stiff track might elicit some improvement from chase newcomer Hidalgo Des Bordes, who could emerge next best. Samtara, who represents a stable among the winners, is also not ruled out.
Jonathan Doidge
Fontwell
2.30: Solar System
With his recent Plumpton success well advertised, the handicapper has taken swift action in an attempt to thwart the forward momentum of Macari. Sheena West's charge has rock-solid credentials, and is still 3lb well in, in a very winnable contest. However, with a hood now applied to curb his natural enthusiasm, there could also be significantly more to come from the JP McManus-owned SOLAR SYSTEM.
Mark Rowntree
Newbury
3.45: Grand Providence
Her Cesarewitch run was disappointing but that's the only such one from GRAND PROVIDENCE last season and she may now be about to resume her improvement. Robert Johnson looks sure to provide resistance but that grand old-timer Not So Sleepy is feared most and Metier is another to take seriously.
Richard Austen
Limerick
5.20: Ernie From Nurney
The physically imposing ERNIE FROM NURNEY is maturing along the right lines and may cope with the 6lb extra received for a Naas win. Possible dangers are Jay Pee M, who has been showing consistent form, and Aboy Joey, whose handicap debut at Cork was encouraging. Brilliant Question is sharply down in grade after an ambitious run last time.
Alan Sweetman
Ballinrobe
5.37: Napper Tandy
A chance is taken on the fitness of NAPPER TANDY, who was useful on the Flat in Britain and made a highly promising start to life in this sphere when last seen. Doctor Glide has shown ability and should be involved if first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect. Giant Haystacks ought to appreciate this drop in class.
Phill Anderson
