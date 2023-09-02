Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

2.40: Apollo One

Previous winners of this race Judicial and Tis Marvellous cannot be ruled out but neither has been in top form this season. Sole three-year-old Kerdos has possibilities, especially if the ground firms up, but the one to beat is Apollo One, who has strung together a series of fine efforts in some of the top 6f handicaps and should cope with today's drop back in trip. Silky Wilkie, a creditable fourth in the Racing League on Thursday night, would be a danger if turned out again.

Richard O'Brien

Apollo One 14:40 Beverley Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

Chelmsford

7.45: Club Manager

Strong market support for handicap debutante Expert Bear could put a new complexion on this race but Club Manager has plenty of scope to build upon last month's breakthrough success and gets the nod. Who Loves You Baby (second choice) and Artisan Dancer also arrive in good form.

Chris Wilson

Club Manager 19:45 Chelmsford (A.W) Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Chester

1.35: Lord Bertie

The handicapper knows most of these like the back of his hand but is in the dark with Cambridgeshire entry Lord Bertie, who got to within a length of top-miler Chaldean on his debut and has won both starts since. Boardman usually gets a strong pace to aim at here – hence his excellent course record – and he edges second preference over last year's runner-up Positive Impact.

Alistair Jones

Lord Bertie 13:35 Chester Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Navan

5.40: Earth Dance

A promising debut third over this trip at the Curragh last month sets Earth Dance up as the one to beat. Right Now, Tommy Thug, Dubawi Delight and Open To Question look to be those fighting out for the placings.

Alan Hewison

Earth Dance 17:40 Navan Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Newton Abbot

5.27: Sassified

This looks competitive for the grade but Sassified could still have significant further improvement to come over hurdles and is taken to complete a course hat-trick. Lady Reset won't be favoured by any rain but she's reliable when conditions are in her favour and has become well handicapped. Escobedo and Getaway Tom (both second to the selection on their latest outings) are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Sassified 17:27 Newton Abbot Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Sandown

3.00: Gaassee

Lord Protector (second choice) must have a big shout, having recorded two wins and a second from his three races at Sandown, all over this trip. However, watch out also for Gaassee and Stay Well on their return to 1m2f from longer distances. It might prove fruitful for Gaassee in particular, after he led two furlongs out in a 1m4f race at Ascot last time but finished only fourth. He also travelled smoothly on his way to fourth in the Old Newton Cup the time before.

Richard Austen

Gaassee 15:00 Sandown Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Wolverhampton

7.30: Alpine Girl

Most of these have something to prove but the James Fanshawe-trained three-year-old Alpine Girl has been generally progressive in handicaps and was a close third in her bid for a double at Yarmouth two weeks ago. She's only 1lb higher here and is a big player if she gets a decent tow into this race. Tallulah Myla is well handicapped if she can get back near her best and she's feared most ahead of Cinque Verde, who looks interesting on her return to Tapeta.

David Moon

Alpine Girl 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

