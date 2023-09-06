Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.00: Warren Hill

Roger Varian's Warren Hill had nothing to do with the strong pace up front when coming clear at Nottingham but that run firmly suggests that this extra yardage will suit. Tamilla was poor last time but her previous effort was in line with her winning form from last season and she's second choice followed by the unexposed Avon Light.

Alistair Jones

Warren Hill 16:00 Bath Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

Southwell

5.00: Our Scholar

This can go to Our Scholar, who has won three in a row over hurdles this summer and is a major player again off a workable mark back on the Flat. Doublethetrouble caught the eye with his staying-on fourth here last week and he could pose the main threat on this step back up to 2m. Third choice is triple Tapeta winner Kitten's Dream, who is well treated on his best efforts this year and hasn't had much luck in his last two runs.

David Moon

Lingfield

5.25: Villalobos

In the hope he can get into a good rhythm out in front and use his stamina late, Villalobos is taken to make it 3-7 here. Star Of Epsom, who already has a trio of course wins to her name and stays further, is second choice. King Of The Dance is a speculative third pick.

Andrew Cooper

Villalobos 17:25 Lingfield (A.W) Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Simon Hodgson

Gowran Park

3.30: Artemis Jones

Having left behind a below par handicap debut when fifth over 6f at the Curragh, Artemis Jones is taken to gain her second win over this trip. Emphatic Leopardstown winner Dance Night Andday has to be respected and Livio Milo is on a fair mark for his first foray into handicap company.

Mark Nunan

Cork

6.10: Wave Machine

Cases can be made for plenty of these. Course-and-distance winner Linger For Longer will be thereabouts if repeating that form. There will not be a lot to choose between Polar Bear and Tamazu from Bellewstown last week, while the consistent Collective Power won't be far away. The selection is Wave Machine after three solid efforts on his last three runs and has been given a real chance by the handicapper.

Justin O'Hanlon

Wave Machine 18:10 Cork Jky: Wesley Joyce (7lb) Tnr: J P Murtagh

Hexham

7.18: Hapy La Vie

The progressive six-year-old Hapy La Vie appeals most as he bids to follow up his course-and-distance win in June. Old rival So Be It could get closer this time but it would be no surprise if West Lawn proved more of a danger.

Jonathan Neesom

Hapy La Vie 19:18 Hexham Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: James Ewart

Kempton

9.00: Surrey Noir

The free-going Captain Wentworth may prove more tractable after a gelding operation and he has the ability to run well, while Juryman and Harriet's Angel also have something to recommend them. Believe You Me won well in a weaker race last time and still has potential but none appeals more than Surrey Noir. Charlie Fellowes's three-year-old was a shade unfortunate not to score over course and distance two weeks ago, finishing strongly from a poor position, and he's surely up to winning races off this mark.

Paul Smith

Surrey Noir 21:00 Kempton (A.W) Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

