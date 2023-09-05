The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Regal Envoy 2.15 Bath

This looks a competitive sprint handicap and the one to side with is Regal Envoy. He may be overlooked due to his recent runs but you can put a line through his most recent outing at Beverley, as he was hampered at the start and had no luck in running. He returns to Bath, where he has form figures of 112 and his second came against a few of these rivals in winner Connie's Rose and third Symbol Of Hope. There was less than a length between him and Connie's Rose that day, and that form can be reversed.

Minella Plus 6.18 Hexham

He was once rated as high as 126 over hurdles and put in a much better display on his second start after a break when third at Bangor last time. He goes to Hexham off a mark of 105, and this race looks like the perfect opportunity for him to return to winning ways.

Surrey Noir 9.00 Kempton

This three-year-old was narrowly beaten over course and distance on his first start since being gelded last time and looks the one to be with in the finale. He was put up 1lb for that effort but looks fairly treated and a repeat performance should see him go one better. Believe You Me won a weak race last time and she is now running off 6lb higher against much better opposition.

Read these next:

'The form is red-hot' - Maddy Playle has three all-weather selections on Wednesday



Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.