Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Haydock

4.10: Significantly

There have been several success stories for Julie Camacho this season and the next could be SIGNIFICANTLY, who was a promising fourth on his stable and seasonal debut at Ayr last time. Silent Flame is second on the list for the in-form Rod Millman, while Roundhay Park and Magnificence are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

Significantly 16:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Julie Camacho

Kempton

7.00: Savvy Knight

Dubai Leader won over C&D last November and was back in that top form to score at Beverley on his latest outing. There are lesser displays from him to be considered as well, though, and preference is for SAVVY KNIGHT who overcame a wide draw over C&D last time and has the class to do so again in this slightly lower grade. Moving Light was among those who chased him home last time (as was Neandra) and the chance that this very lightly raced Goldolphin 6yo will come on from that run means that he is feared most. New headgear is given a go on him today and his illustrious close relation Red Bishop (who was 3-3 at Kempton) spent most of his career in a visor.

Richard Austen

Savvy Knight 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: S Woods

Newbury

9.00: Lunar Landscape

Several of these could still bring potential, including LUNAR LANDSCAPE, who seemed to be working up a head of steam late in the day over this trip at Salisbury, only to be hampered. Island Luck may be the chief danger, having shown promise on the Kempton AW last time, as did Golden Phase, while Exertive could build on his reappearance second at Windsor.

Richard Austen

Lunar Landscape 21:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Perth

3.48: Zabeel Champion

Jonjo O'Neill's ZABEEL CHAMPION should be very competitive at this level off his current mark and he has a good record when fresh. Four of his five rivals have been running well this year and Well Planted edges second preference ahead of Captain Zebo.

Alistair Jones

Zabeel Champion 15:48 Perth View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Yarmouth

5.00: Kodi Dancer

Although her latest effort came in a weak classified event, KODI DANCER would have won with better luck and she returns to handicap level off a workable mark. She's first choice ahead of Harry With Style, who is still unexposed on turf and warrants respect despite a three-month absence. Proclivity, who looks interesting back on grass, is third choice.

Steve Boow



Kodi Dancer 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Bellewstown

4.55: Gosford

Having caught the eye finishing strongly to take second at Gowran over 7f, GOSFORD should relish this longer trip and can confirm that form with Master Garvey. AW winner Fleetfootsoldier is interesting on turf debut from a good draw, despite the lack of a recent run, while Queen Mab is a potential improver but has a wide draw to overcome.

Alan Hewison

Gosford 16:55 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Edward Lynam

Tipperary

5.40: Call Her Now

Question marks about a fair few of these. Splashing Out should be thereabouts even if she does not always find a whole lot for pressure, while Galway winner Big Island has a shout on his recent Wexford run. The answer could be the unexposed CALL HER NOW who made light of a 12 month absence to win a mares maiden at Listowel last month.

Justin O'Hanlon

Call Her Now 17:40 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Kieren Buckley (3lb) Tnr: Mrs Lorna Fowler

