Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Maple (5.50 Kempton)
Has shown up nicely in his work for Sir Michael Stoute on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late and fancied to strike first time.
David Milnes
Sharjah (6.15 Tipperary)
Demonstrated he still has plenty of his old ability when second to Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle. Gets weight from three of his rivals and is the class horse in the race.
Charlie Huggins
Kodi Dancer (5.00 Yarmouth)
Looked unlucky not to win at Ffos Las last time and holds sound claims off a basement mark, with Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim a bonus.
Paul Curtis
Jacquelina (5.00 Yarmouth)
Drops back into a Class 6 handicap after a sound effort against stronger opposition last time.
Steffan Edwards
Finest Leader (8.25 Newbury)
Raised his game on the clock to break his duck at Wetherby a month ago and the figures suggest he can follow up.
Dave Edwards
Cash Back (6.15 Tipperary)
Consistent front-runner who looks sure to run his race and, with likely favourite Sharjah possibly not the force of old, is set to make a bold bid here with conditions to suit.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
Read this next:
'Conditions should be perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.