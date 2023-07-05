Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Maple (5.50 Kempton)

Has shown up nicely in his work for Sir Michael Stoute on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late and fancied to strike first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Maple17:50 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Sharjah (6.15 Tipperary)

Demonstrated he still has plenty of his old ability when second to Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle. Gets weight from three of his rivals and is the class horse in the race.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Sharjah18:15 Tipperary
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Handicappers' nap

Kodi Dancer (5.00 Yarmouth)

Looked unlucky not to win at Ffos Las last time and holds sound claims off a basement mark, with Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim a bonus.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Kodi Dancer17:00 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Eyecatcher

Jacquelina (5.00 Yarmouth)

Drops back into a Class 6 handicap after a sound effort against stronger opposition last time.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Jacquelina17:00 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Phil McEntee

Speed figures

Finest Leader (8.25 Newbury)

Raised his game on the clock to break his duck at Wetherby a month ago and the figures suggest he can follow up.
 Dave Edwards

Silk
Finest Leader20:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

Cash Back (6.15 Tipperary)

Consistent front-runner who looks sure to run his race and, with likely favourite Sharjah possibly not the force of old, is set to make a bold bid here with conditions to suit.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Cash Back18:15 Tipperary
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read this next:

'Conditions should be perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with three Thursday selections  

Published on 5 July 2023Last updated 19:51, 5 July 2023
