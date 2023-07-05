Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Maple (5.50 Kempton)

Has shown up nicely in his work for Sir Michael Stoute on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late and fancied to strike first time.

David Milnes

Maple 17:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Sharjah (6.15 Tipperary)

Demonstrated he still has plenty of his old ability when second to Constitution Hill in the Aintree Hurdle. Gets weight from three of his rivals and is the class horse in the race.

Charlie Huggins

Sharjah 18:15 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Handicappers' nap

Kodi Dancer (5.00 Yarmouth)

Looked unlucky not to win at Ffos Las last time and holds sound claims off a basement mark, with Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim a bonus.

Paul Curtis

Kodi Dancer 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Eyecatcher

Jacquelina (5.00 Yarmouth)

Drops back into a Class 6 handicap after a sound effort against stronger opposition last time.

Steffan Edwards

Jacquelina 17:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Phil McEntee

Speed figures

Finest Leader (8.25 Newbury)

Raised his game on the clock to break his duck at Wetherby a month ago and the figures suggest he can follow up.

Dave Edwards

Finest Leader 20:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

Cash Back (6.15 Tipperary)

Consistent front-runner who looks sure to run his race and, with likely favourite Sharjah possibly not the force of old, is set to make a bold bid here with conditions to suit.

Neil McCabe

Cash Back 18:15 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing

