Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Naas

2.15: King Cuan

There should be better to come from King Cuan who overcame adversity to win snugly from Jakajaro over 6f at this venue last month. Promoted 17lb for winning a Listed race at Fairyhouse, Megarry has the same chance as King Cuan in theory but is more exposed. Goffs Million third My Mate Alfie can hold his own, and Uluru is an intriguing addition to Joseph O'Brien's squad.

Alan Sweetman

King Cuan 14:15 Naas View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Cork

4.55: Cayd Boy

It could be worth taking a chance on Cayd Boy upsetting the more fancied, in-form Fighting Fit in the same ownership. The selection goes well fresh and handles heavy ground, so a repeat of his second to Impervious at Wexford this time last year could be good enough. Union Park is in great fettle and can run well even though raised 9lb for his Kilbeggan win.

Tyrone Molloy

Cayd Boy 16:55 Cork View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Liz Doyle

Ffos Las

1.35: Rosearelli

This can go to Rosearelli, who reappeared after a long layoff with a very encouraging stable debut over hurdles last month and now returns to the scene of her quite stylish chase win in March 2022. Second choice is Harry's Hottie, who won over hurdles when fresh a year ago and has slipped to a good mark for this stable/chase debut. Pageant Material is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Rosearelli 13:35 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Luke Scott (6lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Goodwood

3.00: Monsieur Kodi

Spanish Star bids for a hat-trick in this race and he's been better than ever this year. His latest Newbury run can be upgraded and he's high on the list but Monsieur Kodi is only 2lb higher than when routing his rivals over course and distance in the Stewards' Cup consolation in August and he still has more to come when the mud is flying. Hierarchy stayed on well here last month and, along with the well-handicapped Gisburn, looks best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Monsieur Kodi 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

