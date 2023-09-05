Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

3.00: Quid Pro Quo

The Vollan has some serious questions to answer in his current form but good cases can be made for the other five. This step up in trip is well worth exploring with Quid Pro Quo (nap) who has been hard to fault for a while now. Court Master will probably attempt to make all and could take some reeling in if as good as he was at Uttoxeter last time.

Alistair Jones

Quid Pro Quo 15:00 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Goodwood

5.05: Cairn Gorm

Aplomp came from an unpromising position to take second at Redcar last month and would have gone closer still granted a clear run. He'll be bang there again if reproducing that effort but his overall profile suggests that's not guaranteed. Holkham Bay and Amazonian Dream (second choice) are respected but Cairn Gorm (nap) still has plenty of handicapping scope despite a 4lb rise for his York win and he can go in again.

Paul Smith

Cairn Gorm 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Hamilton

6.15: Iris Dancer

Sound Of Iona is handicapped to win and may well come on for her recent return to action. She's not discounted but there do appear to be safer options. Happier (second choice) can confirm recent Carlisle placings with Creative Style but things look in place for a big run from course regular Iris Dancer (nap) and she's preferred.

Paul Smith

Iris Dancer 18:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Tristan Davidson

Ripon

7.00: Edwina Sheeran

Lincoln Rockstar is fully 8lb better off with Blue Antares than when second to him over course and distance 17 days ago, but she's since suffered yet another costly defeat and is becoming hard to trust. Conversely, Edwina Sheeran (nap) has done nothing but progress since wearing cheekpieces and she's fancied to defy another 2lb rise and register course-and-distance win number three.

Graham Wheldon

Edwina Sheeran 19:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

