Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
3.00: Quid Pro Quo
The Vollan has some serious questions to answer in his current form but good cases can be made for the other five. This step up in trip is well worth exploring with Quid Pro Quo (nap) who has been hard to fault for a while now. Court Master will probably attempt to make all and could take some reeling in if as good as he was at Uttoxeter last time.
Alistair Jones
5.05: Cairn Gorm
Aplomp came from an unpromising position to take second at Redcar last month and would have gone closer still granted a clear run. He'll be bang there again if reproducing that effort but his overall profile suggests that's not guaranteed. Holkham Bay and Amazonian Dream (second choice) are respected but Cairn Gorm (nap) still has plenty of handicapping scope despite a 4lb rise for his York win and he can go in again.
Paul Smith
6.15: Iris Dancer
Sound Of Iona is handicapped to win and may well come on for her recent return to action. She's not discounted but there do appear to be safer options. Happier (second choice) can confirm recent Carlisle placings with Creative Style but things look in place for a big run from course regular Iris Dancer (nap) and she's preferred.
Paul Smith
7.00: Edwina Sheeran
Lincoln Rockstar is fully 8lb better off with Blue Antares than when second to him over course and distance 17 days ago, but she's since suffered yet another costly defeat and is becoming hard to trust. Conversely, Edwina Sheeran (nap) has done nothing but progress since wearing cheekpieces and she's fancied to defy another 2lb rise and register course-and-distance win number three.
Graham Wheldon
