Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
4.00: Baileys Khelstar
With this longer trip likely to suit, the in-form Baileys Khelstar (nap) looks the one to beat. Hellenista, who was a good second over C&D last time, may prove the main danger.
Colin Russell
2.25: Tanmawwy
Ingra Tor isn't fully exposed and he makes the shortlist. However, Tanmawwy (nap) has hinted that he's a top notcher in waiting on a few occasions and he can make light of his big weight.
Paul Smith
5.00: Take Heart
Enfranchise should go well despite carrying a big weight, while bottom-weight Golden Spangle could not be coming here in better form despite being 3lb wrong. The selection, however, is Take Heart (nap), an excellent second at the Curragh last time on turf debut who still looks progressive.
Justin O'Hanlon
4.20: Royal Dubai
A deep handicap that will take some winning. Royal Dubai (nap) continues to please since arriving in Britain and, judged on his running style and pedigree, today's longer distance should be of huge benefit to him. Chasing Aphrodite is second choice in the expectancy of a much better show than in the Royal Hunt Cup, though Bleak, Jeff Koons, Royal Symbol and one or two others are no less interesting.
Alistair Jones
