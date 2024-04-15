Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Kelso
2.30: Both Barrels
This can go to Both Barrels, who ran well in defeat on his handicap debut at Ayr in February and should still have more to offer. Woodie Flash, Gypsey's Secret and Lahardaun were all last-time-out winners but the main threat to the selection may come from Artic Mann, who runs this track well and has been admirably consistent this season.
Chris Wilson
Kempton
6.30: Wadacre Grace
Four of the seven runners are making their handicap debuts and market support for any of them would be significant. Ciara Pearl has done well so far in her short career and, with further progress a real possibility, she is respected despite the 5lb penalty and drop back in trip. However, they are all taking on a tough and consistent mare in Wadacre Grace and she may know a bit too much for them at a track she seems to like (2-4).
David Bellingham
Windsor
5.20: Phoenix Passion
The vote goes to Phoenix Passion, who has strong claims on his 1m form and is still unexposed at this distance. Interesting handicap debutant He's Got Game is second choice, ahead of Savvy Warrior who may improve for the gelding operation.
Steve Boow
Published on 15 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:14, 15 April 2024
