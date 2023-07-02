Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cartmel

2.40: Banks Boy

The Gordon Elliott-trained BANKS BOY (nap) went close behind a subsequent winner in a big field at Cork in May and is the selection ahead of fellow Irish challenger Fiveonefive, whose career is also heading in the right direction. Topweight Hallowed Star is third choice, while prolific pair Belvedere Blast and Inferno Sacree are also respected.

Ben Hutton

Banks Boy 14:40 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Curragh

2.25: Commanche Falls

This looks like an excellent opportunity for nine-time winner COMMANCHE FALLS(nap) to record a first success at stakes level. His form linked to high-class British sprinters potentially puts him well ahead of a home defence of which Wodao is perhaps the most interesting contender. Mooneista, up in trip and down in class after running in the King's Stand, could go well but is on a long losing run, a remark that also applies to former talented juvenile Castle Star.

Alan Sweetman

Commanche Falls 14:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Uttoxeter

3.12: Kinondo Kwetu

Improving KINONDO KWETU (nap) is taken to defy top weight and enhance his excellent strike-rate over fences. The return to Uttoxeter cements his good claims, given he is 2-2 here. Twig, another highly productive sort, is second choice on his return to chasing. The Abbey, an in-form contender who remains unexposed at 3m2f, is third choice. Ruthless Article, Jaytee and Cap Du Nord complete the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Kinondo Kwetu 15:12 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Windsor

4.10: Mr Freedom

There's a possible lack of pace up front in this field but it's probably best to choose between the three last-time-out winners, who all left a notably favourable impression on their latest starts. My Chiquita is clearly the most lightly raced and she's unbeaten in handicaps but, for all her potential, preference is instead for MR FREEDOM (nap) who keeps doing great things for Sheena West and keeps looking capable of better. In The Breeze is not comfortably passed over.

Richard Austen

Mr Freedom 16:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Sheena West

Read more:

